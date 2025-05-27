All Trojans

USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks Pushing For 4-Star Recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson

The USC Trojans are among the early leaders for one of the top in-state prospects in the 2027 recruiting class. Four-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson has the Trojans and Oregon Ducks among his top teams in his recruitment.

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley applauds after a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley applauds after a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
One of the most intense recruiting rivalries in the country has been re-ignited in the 2027 recruiting class with the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks standing out as early leaders in the recruitment for four-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson.

After becoming the first team to offer Fa'alave-Johnson last March, USC coach Lincoln Riley is looking to get one up over the Ducks for another top in-state recruit.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Fa'alave-Johnson spoke with On3 about where the Trojans are in his recruitment and why he is interested in them.

“USC is on the rise,” Fa’alave-Johnson said. “I can see with their 2026 class that they’re putting in work and trying to turn the program around. It’s really good knowing coach Doug Belk and the entire defensive staff and getting to build a relationship with them. They always tell me all the time, ‘You’re a guy that we need on our team.’ I feel like the love is always there."

The No. 3 safety and No. 4 player in the state of California according to 247Sports rankings, Fa'alave-Johnson has soared up recruiting rankings over the offseason after a stellar sophomore campaign at Cathedral Catholic High School.

“It’s been a surreal moment. I’m working to keep my head down. All these blessings that are coming, they’re something that I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid. Now that they’re actually coming true, it’s crazy. It’s an unreal feeling," Fa'alave-Johnson said.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Fa'alve-Johnson has long-term potential and has the talent to land with any program in the country. The California native holds 24 offers, including the Ducks, Texas, and UCLA.

"Fa'alave-Johnson is a very talented all around player who could potentially play as many as four positions in college. He's an explosive athlete who can get in and out of his breaks and catches everything with his hands. He’s going to fill out and get bigger and stronger and we love his long term potential. He projects as an easy national recruit with the talent to play for any school in the country," Biggins said.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fa'alave-Johnson would be a great start to the 2027 recruiting class for the Trojans. USC has put a focus on in-state recruits since Chad Bowden was hired as general manager of the program earlier in the year and Fa'alave-Johnson fits the bill perfectly. In the Trojans' 2026 recruiting class, they have 16 of their 26 commits hailing from the Golden State.

Despite the 2026 recruiting cycle just beginning to pick up with the summer rolling around, the Trojans have been active in recruiting the 2027 recruiting cycle. They have gotten the ball rolling early on a few recruits such as Fa'alave-Johnson.

Other recruits that USC has been heavily pursuing include four-star cornerback Duvay Williams and four-star wide receiver Quintin Hale.

GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

