USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks Pushing For 4-Star Recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson
One of the most intense recruiting rivalries in the country has been re-ignited in the 2027 recruiting class with the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks standing out as early leaders in the recruitment for four-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson.
After becoming the first team to offer Fa'alave-Johnson last March, USC coach Lincoln Riley is looking to get one up over the Ducks for another top in-state recruit.
Fa'alave-Johnson spoke with On3 about where the Trojans are in his recruitment and why he is interested in them.
“USC is on the rise,” Fa’alave-Johnson said. “I can see with their 2026 class that they’re putting in work and trying to turn the program around. It’s really good knowing coach Doug Belk and the entire defensive staff and getting to build a relationship with them. They always tell me all the time, ‘You’re a guy that we need on our team.’ I feel like the love is always there."
The No. 3 safety and No. 4 player in the state of California according to 247Sports rankings, Fa'alave-Johnson has soared up recruiting rankings over the offseason after a stellar sophomore campaign at Cathedral Catholic High School.
“It’s been a surreal moment. I’m working to keep my head down. All these blessings that are coming, they’re something that I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid. Now that they’re actually coming true, it’s crazy. It’s an unreal feeling," Fa'alave-Johnson said.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Fa'alve-Johnson has long-term potential and has the talent to land with any program in the country. The California native holds 24 offers, including the Ducks, Texas, and UCLA.
"Fa'alave-Johnson is a very talented all around player who could potentially play as many as four positions in college. He's an explosive athlete who can get in and out of his breaks and catches everything with his hands. He’s going to fill out and get bigger and stronger and we love his long term potential. He projects as an easy national recruit with the talent to play for any school in the country," Biggins said.
Fa'alave-Johnson would be a great start to the 2027 recruiting class for the Trojans. USC has put a focus on in-state recruits since Chad Bowden was hired as general manager of the program earlier in the year and Fa'alave-Johnson fits the bill perfectly. In the Trojans' 2026 recruiting class, they have 16 of their 26 commits hailing from the Golden State.
Despite the 2026 recruiting cycle just beginning to pick up with the summer rolling around, the Trojans have been active in recruiting the 2027 recruiting cycle. They have gotten the ball rolling early on a few recruits such as Fa'alave-Johnson.
Other recruits that USC has been heavily pursuing include four-star cornerback Duvay Williams and four-star wide receiver Quintin Hale.