Key to USC Trojans Passing Attack Next Season

Following an 8-4 season, the USC Trojans, led by coach Lincoln Riley, are poised to take a step forward to become one of the top contenders in the Big Ten and compete for USC’s first College Football Playoff berth.

To take that step forward, the Trojans may need a great performance from the passing offense, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, entering his third season with Riley and USC. For Maiava, and the passing attack to be successful, the perimeter weapons must perform well for the Trojans, and after a solid offseason, it seems that USC has the right pieces.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) catches the ball against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover (26) in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Versatile Receivers

Heading into 2026, USC was able to bring back both Tanook Hines and Zacharyus Williams, who gained valuable experience in 2025 and should be able to build an even stronger chemistry with Maiava.

Of the two returning receivers for the Trojans, Hines played a larger role as he recorded 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns, while being the third option behind the duo of Lemon and Lane.

However, Lemon and Lane opted out of the Alamo Bowl against TCU, which enabled Hines to showcase his ability to be a top option, resulting in six receptions for 163 yards. Hines also has a great frame, standing at 6-0 and 195 pounds, which should allow him to line up all across the field and give Maiava a very versatile target that can take advantage of size and speed mismatches.

Hines was able to establish chemistry with Maiava, and he could become one of Maiava’s favorite targets with the potential to develop into one of the more dangerous receivers in the Big Ten

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) runs just short of the end zone during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Williams, on the other hand, was able to add something different to the offense with his explosive play ability. During 2025, Williams totaled three receptions for 80 yards, while averaging 26.7 yards per catch, showing that he has the speed to stretch opposing defenses over the top. In addition to Williams’ speed, he brings great size, standing at 6-2 and 195 pounds, which should allow him to be a great red zone target for USC.

Based on the speed and size that Willaism brings to the table for the Trojans, it seems quite possible that he could work into the offense and become a very reliable target for Maiava in 2026.

The Trojans were also able to add a great threat to the receiver room with NC State transfer Terrell Anderson. Anderson comes to USC with great size, standing at 6-2 and 204 pounds, which allowed him to have a solid season in 2025 at NC State. With the Wolfpack last season, Anderson totaled 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns as the top option on the perimeter.

With the size Anderson possesses, he is a player who could be a great contested catch target for Maiava in the red zone and all over the field when coverage tightens up. Anderson also possesses great speed, which could become problematic for the opposing defense because of his ability to make his contested catches as well.

So heading into next season, Anderson’s size, speed, and contested catch ability could help him to be a top target for Miava with his ability to be effective in nearly every aspect of the game.

The complement of receivers that Maiava has on the perimeter could help him to take a major step forward, as USC has receivers who can be productive and dangerous in nearly every situation.

Aug 30, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft (38) during the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Tight End Duo

In addition to the receivers that USC has, Riley was also able to bring in a duo of tight ends who could be very dangerous in the passing game as well: Mater Dei five-star freshman Mark Bowman and Wisconsin transfer Tucker Ashcraft.

Bowman comes in as one of the best additions of the offseason with his five-star rating and could contribute to USC’s offense as soon as next season. During the 2025 season, Bowman was very productive at the tight end position, as he recorded 31 receptions for 370 yards and two touchdowns. Following Bowman’s impressive junior campaign in 2025, he opted to reclassify and start his college career a year early

Standing at 6-4 and 235 pounds, Bowman provides a great option for Maiava to exploit size and speed mismatches against linebackers and safeties, which could be a great way for Maiava to find a rhythm and consistently convert first downs. So, heading into 2026, it would not be shocking for Bowman to emerge as a great target for USC in the passing game.

Wisconsin tight end Tucker Ashcraft makes a catch during practice at the McClain Center in Madison, Wisconsin on Tuesday April 23, 2024. | Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ashcraft could also emerge as a solid option at tight end for the Trojans after playing three seasons with Wisconsin. Through Ashcraft’s career with the Badgers, he recorded 22 receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns. While Ashcraft has been a dominant receiving option in the passing game, he does bring a great contested catch option with his 6-5 and 260-pound frame.

Ashcraft could also keep defenses honest when he is on the field with his ability to be a solid run blocker and keep the possibility of USC running the ball still in the equation, which could open up opportunities for him off of play action. So, as Ashcraft gets ready for the 2026 season, his ability to make contested catches and be a threat as a blocker may be just enough to give USC exactly what it needs to be a great offense next season.

Based on the duo that USC has at tight end in Bowman and Ashcraft, Maiava and the Trojans' offense does seem to be in a great position to create explosive plays from the tight end position as well, which could be very valuable as the season moves along and may help USC to have one of the top offenses in the Big Ten.

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