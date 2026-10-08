How to Watch USC vs. Penn State: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

The No. 19 USC Trojans are preparing to walk into what could very well be their biggest and most hostile road test of the 2026 season. Coach Lincoln Riley and his team head on the road Saturday for a cross-country matchup with Penn State for the Nittany Lions' iconic White Out game.

Beaver Stadium consistently packs in more than 100,000 spectators for White Out games, per Penn State Athletics. But the sheer size of the venue is only part of what makes the White Out so intimidating. With potentially more than 100,000 fans dressed in white and creating one of the loudest environments in college football, the atmosphere will amplify the pressure on the Trojans from the opening kickoff.

Nov 9, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Fireworks burst overhead as the Penn State Nittany Lions take the field prior to a White Out game against the Washington Huskies at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"It'll be a fun atmosphere. I've never gotten the chance to go coach there. So looking forward to it," said Riley. "It's an important game when you're playing a good team on the road. And we know how important those road games are in this conference."

In Riley's fifth year, making the College Football Playoff is more crucial than ever, and a road matchup at Penn State in the White Out could give USC its first shot at a statement victory in a tough environment.

After a home loss to Oregon, the Trojans bounced back with a win over Washington, but a victory over Penn State could carry even more weight when the College Football Playoff selection committee evaluates USC's résumé. The committee considers factors including strength of schedule, head-to-head results and performance against common opponents when comparing teams.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Beaver Stadium — University Park, Pennsylvania

TV: NBC

Fans can stream the matchup live via Peacock, the NBC Sports app, and NBCSports.com, or through live TV streaming services carrying NBC, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling TV.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Betting odds

Spread: Penn State -1.5 (-105) | USC +1.5 (-115)

Over/Under: 54.5 points (Over -112 / Under -108)

Moneyline: Penn State -122 | USC +102

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

USC enters Saturday's matchup with Penn State at 5-1 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play after defeating Washington 25-21. Now, USC faces a much different challenge in Happy Valley, where the Nittany Lions' White Out will create one of the most difficult environments the Trojans will see all season.

The biggest matchup could come down to USC's offense against a Penn State defense that has been dominant through the air. The Trojans are averaging 37.3 points and 467.8 yards per game, including more than 300 passing yards per game.

However, Penn State is allowing only 112.4 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth nationally. On top of that, opponents are converting just 22.7 percent of their third downs.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (8) runs the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State has been much more vulnerable against the run. The Nittany Lions have given up 173.2 rushing yards per game, which will give the Trojans an opportunity to establish the ground game and take some pressure off Maiava.

The Trojans will also need their defense to continue the progress it showed against Washington. After giving up 21 points in the first half, USC held the Huskies scoreless for the final 28:30 and recorded five sacks. That defensive pressure will be important against a Penn State offense that has struggled during back-to-back losses to Wisconsin and Northwestern. If USC can force the Nittany Lions into third-and-long situations and make them earn every yard, it can take some of the energy out of the White Out.

Perhaps more than anything, USC has to stay out of its own way. Self-inflicted wounds have become a glaring issue for Riley's squad. The Trojans committed nine penalties for 94 yards against Washington, and those types of mistakes become even more dangerous in Beaver Stadium.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The stakes could not be higher for the Trojans, as USC already has a conference loss to Oregon, and the schedule only gets more difficult with Wisconsin, Ohio State, Indiana and UCLA still ahead. A win at Penn State would give USC a major road victory and strengthen its College Football Playoff résumé. A loss would drop the Trojans to 5-2 with no room for error remaining.

USC has the offensive firepower to win this game, but doing so will require the Trojans to handle the environment, protect the football, stay disciplined and take advantage of Penn State's weaknesses. The talent is there. The question is whether USC can execute when more than 100,000 fans are trying to make that as difficult as possible.

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