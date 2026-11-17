Following a road loss to the No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers, the No. 18 USC Trojans have hit a road bump on their path to a College Football Playoff berth. With the loss, the Trojans dropped three spots in the AP Poll. But what may be even more alarming is that the questions surrounding USC's identity and coach Lincoln Riley's ability to successfully lead the program have resurfaced.

Those concerns had begun to quiet following the Trojans' upset over a then-No. 2 Ohio State team, but the loss to Indiana has brought them right back into the spotlight.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite moving the ball and having opportunities to make it a competitive game against the Hoosiers, USC repeatedly failed to capitalize when it mattered most. It was another example of USC struggling to execute in a high-stakes matchup, and one that could ultimately cost the program a shot at the postseason.

As the Trojans head into their final two matchups of the regular season, first against Maryland and then an undefeated No. 4 UCLA team, the concerns surrounding the program extend well beyond the possibility of missing the College Football Playoff.

USC entered the season with a highly touted freshman class, the most returning starters in the FBS and the resources to compete with the nation's top programs. Yet, with a 7-3 record and just a 7.3 percent chance of making the playoff, per ESPN, the Trojans are once again facing questions about the direction of the program, its culture and whether Riley is the right person to get USC back to national championship contention.

But how much of that criticism is warranted, what are the biggest concerns facing USC moving forward, and which questions surrounding the Trojans might be more reactionary than reality?

Lincoln Riley's Future at Stake?

The biggest concern surrounding USC right now is the very real possibility that the Trojans will miss the College Football Playoff for the fifth consecutive season under Riley. At 7-3 overall and 4-3 in Big Ten play, USC is guaranteed to finish the regular season with at least three losses and has already been effectively eliminated from contention for the Big Ten Championship Game.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a throw for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if the Trojans win their final two games against Maryland and UCLA to finish 9-3, their chances of earning an at-large playoff bid are slim. In fact, ESPN gives USC just a 7.3 percent chance of making the 12-team field as it currently stands.

And while missing the CFP would be disappointing on its own, the implications could extend well beyond this season. Riley is in his fifth year at USC, and the program has yet to make the College Football Playoff under his leadership.

USC has made a significant investment in Riley’s vision, including a $225 million football performance center, the hiring of general manager Chad Bowden away from Notre Dame and a highly touted recruiting operation that produced the nation's No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class. The Trojans have also had one of the most experienced rosters in the country, yet have continued to fall short against top competition.

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The issue is that the problems facing USC have not been limited to one bad season or a difficult stretch of games. The Trojans are now 0-8 under Riley against ranked opponents in games played outside of Los Angeles.

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That is exactly why the criticism following the Indiana loss is not entirely reactionary. Former USC star Keyshawn Johnson even suggested it may be time for the Trojans to find someone else to lead the program after five seasons under Riley.

"I tried. I tried my best, but in all honesty, it's time to find somebody else," the former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick said on social media.

I don’t even know what to say… I tried my best but it’s time to go with somebody else. 🤷🏾‍♂️ #FightOn #USC #Football pic.twitter.com/FCedAfcjLE — Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) November 15, 2026

There is certainly a case to be made that Riley still has the pieces in place to build USC into a national contender. But with the resources invested in the program, another season without a playoff appearance would be a significant setback.

Whether that means USC ultimately considers moving on from Riley is another conversation, but still, the questions surrounding his future in Los Angeles are difficult to dismiss.

How Will USC Respond?

Another legitimate concern heading into the final two games of the regular season is how USC will respond now that its College Football Playoff hopes are essentially out of reach.

There is a concern that the Trojans could lose their sense of urgency, particularly against a Maryland team they are expected to beat. Given the program's history of late-season struggles under Riley, it is fair to question whether USC will finish the season with any momentum or allow another disappointing November to get away from it.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) returns an interception with Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) defending during the fourth quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under Riley, USC has developed a frustrating pattern of starting seasons strong before struggling to maintain that level of play down the stretch. ESPN's Paul Finebaum touched on that very issue following the Indiana loss. Finebaum pointed out how routine Riley's late-season collapses have become, questioning the lack of urgency or visible surprise from the USC sideline when things begin to go wrong.

The 2023 season is the clearest example. After opening the year 6-0 and climbing to No. 5 nationally behind Caleb Williams, the Trojans lost five of their final seven games and finished 8-5. There have also been late-season losses in both 2024 and 2025.

However, assuming USC will simply roll over against Maryland would be an overreaction. For starters, the Trojans will be back at the Coliseum. They have also demonstrated an ability to respond to adversity this season. This season, the Trojans have bounced back from previous losses with a road victory over Penn State and an upset of then-No. 2 Ohio State.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maryland is also a considerably different opponent than Indiana. The Terrapins enter the matchup at 4-6 overall and 2-5 in Big Ten play.

Potentially missing the playoff does not mean the Trojans have nothing to play for, either. How they handle these final two games will matter when evaluating the direction of the program heading into the offseason.

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