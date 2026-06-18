The USC Position Group With the Most Offseason Uncertainty

Following the departure of former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, Lincoln Riley made a concerted effort in the continuous growth of the Trojans defense by bringing in TCU legend Gary Patterson. While the defensive line – interior and edge – and secondary improved via recruiting and transfer portal pickups, one position group will need extra help: the linebackers.

Last season, the linebacker room was able to generate turnovers and splash plays but they still lacked in the physicality department. They allowed 4.4 yards per carry (No. 68 in the nation), 143.2 rushing yards per game (No. 52) and 57 run plays of 10-plus yards.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Then during the offseason, the Trojans lost four linebackers. Anthony Beavers Jr., Matai Tagoa'i, and Popo Aguirre entered the transfer portal while senior leader, Eric Gentry graduated. Gentry was the most productive backer in recent years, recording 195 tackles, ten pass breakups, three quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and a blocked kick in 39 games with 17 starts.

Patterson and new linebackers coach Mike Ekeler will need to develop the upcoming group quickly as many of the backers lack the experience and reps from their previous ventures or time behind in the depth chart.

USC Trojans’ Current Linebacker Room

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The linebacker room is currently nine players deep, built up of four upperclassmen and three incoming-freshmen.

Redshirt-senior Roman Marchetti is the veteran of the group, but with the least experience. As a true freshman (2022), Marchetti had only one appearance. The following season, he appeared in four games and recorded a kickoff return for 10 yards. In 2024 and 2025, Marchetti played in all 13 games and recorded a total of seven tackles through both seasons.

Junior Desman Stephens II has the most snaps out of the group. As a true freshman (2024), Stephens played in all 13 games and posted 13 total tackles (eight solo), a forced fumble and an interception. Last season he became a full-time starter, recording 89 total tackles (59 solo, three tackles for loss), a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry. Being a returner and having the most playing-time are the key factors in Stephen claiming the starting job once more.

Transfer redshirt-junior Ta’Mere Robinson will be entering his second year with the program. During his two year stint at Penn State, Robinson played in a total of 17 games and recorded 13 tackles. Last season Robinson played in all 13 games but primarily got reps on special teams, finishing the year with 11 tackles. He will likely be battling for more reps.

USC Trojans linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler | USC Trojans on SI

The Trojans also acquired redshirt junior Deven Bryant from the transfer portal. Bryant spent the past three seasons with Washington, where he appeared in a total of 24 games. Last season, Bryant started in 10 games (12 games total) for the Huskies and recorded a career high of 62 tackles and three pass breakups. His limited reps could help him in the position battles.

With promising young talent coming in, transfers with experience and upperclassmen that have been with the program for a while, redshirt-sophomores Elijah Newby and Jadyn Walker may be squeezed out of the competition.

In 2024, Newby made five appearances with one tackle. Then in 2025, the four-star backer played in all 13 games on special teams. He finished the year with eight tackles.

Walker has the best fighting chance out of the two. In 2024, Walker only appeared in one game. This past season, Walker earned five starts and played in all 13 games, finishing the year with 33 total tackles (25 solo, 17 tackles for loss), a sack and a pass breakup.

Incoming Freshmen Who Can Steal Reps and Playing Time

USC Trojans freshman linebacker Talanoa Ili | USC Trojans on SI

Coming out of the Trojans’ historic No. 1 overall recruiting class are three linebackers: four-star Talanoa Ili, four-star Shaun Scott and three-star Taylor Johnson.

Ili is generating the most buzz. Coming in at 6-3, 225 pounds, Ili is physical, fast and can play all three backer positions. He graduated a semester early from Kahuku High School (Hawaii) so that he could join the Trojans in the spring, and he has already impressed Ekeler.

Scott continues the Mater Dei-USC pipeline. During his time with the Monarchs, Scott was used as a hybrid linebacker – rushing the passer, dropping into coverage or a traditional run stopper. During spring practices, Scott wasn’t nipping at the heels of the upperclassmen, but he could earn a meaningful spot on special teams this upcoming season.

Johnson will have the luxury of learning Patterson’s new system. At Cajon High School (San Bernardino, Calif.), he showed that he can be a reliable tackler with sideline-to-sideline speed. His only fault is that he arguably lacks the X-factor of his fellow commits.

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