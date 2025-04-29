USC Trojans Predicted To Land 4-Star Offensive Lineman Recruit Keenyi Pepe
The USC Trojans are predicted to land four-star recruit Keenyi Pepe, one of the nation’s top offensive tackles in the 2026 class. With the Trojans making a strong push in their recruiting efforts, Pepe is quickly becoming a top priority for USC coach Lincoln Riley and his staff.
Pepe currently plays at IMG Academy in Florida and ranks as the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 44 overall prospect nationally. His recruitment has heated up in recent months, and USC has firmly established itself as a leading contender for his commitment, according to On3’s Steve Wiltfong. The Trojans have already made multiple visits to the elite prospect, with Pepe spending significant time on campus during the Trojan Olympics event over the weekend.
The USC coaching staff has been working tirelessly to build on the success of their 2025 class, which currently ranks as one of the top classes in the country. With 23 commitments already in the fold, the Trojans are looking to strengthen their offensive line, a key position group in the 2026 cycle. Pepe fits perfectly into this plan, bringing a combination of size, strength, and athleticism that could make an immediate impact in the trenches.
USC’s push for Pepe comes as no surprise. The offensive line has been a focal point for the Trojans, with head coach Lincoln Riley and offensive line coach Zach Hanson building a strong foundation along the line of scrimmage. The Trojans are not only focused on securing top-tier offensive talent but are also looking to secure difference-makers on both sides of the ball. With Pepe, they would add a standout recruit to an already impressive group of future linemen.
However, the Trojans are not the only program vying for Pepe’s commitment. Miami has been a consistent player in his recruitment, and the Hurricanes are expected to be a strong contender in the coming months. But it's not all doom and gloom. USC’s recent momentum, on-campus visits, and consistent recruiting efforts have placed them in a favorable position.
Pepe is not the only high-profile recruit the USC Trojans are focused on during this 2026 cycle. The Trojan Olympics weekend saw several other key prospects in town, including four-star offensive linemen like Kelvin Obot and Malakai Lee. Both are highly ranked prospects in their own right and represent another key area of focus for the Trojans' recruiting efforts.
As USC continues to build on its recent success, it will focus on securing commitments from players like Pepe, who can contribute to its long-term success. With the Trojans’ continued recruiting success and their vision for the future, players like Pepe will play an essential role in returning the program to national championship contention.
The next few months will be crucial for the USC Trojans as they continue to build one of the top recruiting classes in the nation.