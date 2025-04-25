All Trojans

USC Trojans Recruiting Weekend Draws 5-Stars, National Targets To Southern California

The USC Trojans are preparing for a massive recruiting weekend at the Coliseum, with coach Lincoln Riley and his staff set to host a star-studded group of national prospects. Elite recruits like quarterback Ryder Lyons, tight end Mark Bowman, and cornerback Elbert Hill are among the headliners visiting Los Angeles as the USC Trojans continue building one of the top 2025 recruiting classes in the country.

Nathan Fusco

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans are preparing for a massive recruiting weekend at the Coliseum, with Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his staff set to host a star-studded group of national prospects. Elite targets like five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, five-star tight end Mark Bowman, and four-star cornerback Elbert Hill are among the headliners visiting Los Angeles as the USC Trojans continue building one of the top 2025 recruiting classes in the country.

With high-profile targets from across the nation expected on campus, this recruiting event could play a major role in shaping the future of the USC Trojans football program.

Beginning Thursday and running through Sunday, the Trojans are welcoming back several committed players while making a strong push for multiple uncommitted blue-chip targets. USC currently holds the No. 2-ranked class in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, and this weekend offers a chance to solidify that standing.

Among the returning commits expected on campus are four-star wide receivers Tron Baker and Trent Mosley, five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, and four-star cornerback Josh Holland.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava .;
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The defensive line group is well represented with four-star pledges Braeden Jones, Simote Kataonga, and Tomuhini Topui, all ranked among the nation’s top 300 prospects. Running back Deshonne Redeaux, a three-star recruit, is also expected back, along with other key commits, including defensive back Brandon Lockhart, and linebacker Jaimeon Winfield.

At the top of the visitor list is an uncommitted recruit, Folsom (California) High School standout and five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. The Trojans have hosted Lyons multiple times this spring, and they continue to trend as the favorite in his recruitment. While programs like Oregon, Michigan, BYU, and Ole Miss remain involved, USC’s consistency and quarterback-friendly system under Lincoln Riley have kept them in a strong position.

MORE: USC Trojans Commit Alijah Arenas Hospitalized After Cybertruck Crash, Son Of Gilbert Arenas

MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons Close To Committing To USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley?

MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Commit Xavier Griffin To Flip? Georgia, Texas, Tennessee Recruiting Visits

Another name drawing attention is Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban’s Elbert Hill, ranked as the No. 4 cornerback nationally. Hill is back for his third visit to campus this year, and USC is viewed as the leader over Oregon, Alabama, and Ohio State. The Trojans’ need for top-end defensive backs, combined with Hill’s growing familiarity with the program, could make this a pivotal visit.

USC is also pushing hard for Malakai Lee, the top-ranked prospect in Hawaii and a high-upside offensive tackle. The Trojans currently lead the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine for Lee, with Michigan, Alabama and Texas also in pursuit.

Archbishop Hoban's Elbert 'Roc' Hill IV runs with the ball in the first half of a football game against Central York at Panth
Archbishop Hoban's Elbert 'Roc' Hill IV runs with the ball in the first half of a football game against Central York at Panthers Stadium on Oct. 18, 2024, in Springettsbury Township. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The visitor list is stacked beyond the headliners. Five-star tight end Mark Bowman from Mater Dei (California) and five-star linebacker Lamar Brown from Baton Rouge (Louisiana) are making the trip, as USC looks to make ground on programs like Georgia, Texas, LSU and Texas A&M.

On the defensive front, prospects like Titan Davis, Nolan Wilson, Benjamin Boulware, and McHale Blade are all expected to be on hand. Meanwhile, 2026 linebacker Beau Jandreau and 2026 safety Niko Jandreau remain high-priority targets for the Trojans’ next cycle.

As the USC Trojans continue to build momentum on the recruiting trail, this weekend marks another key opportunity for Riley and his staff to strengthen their national reach and future roster.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nathan Fusco
NATHAN FUSCO

Nathan Fusco is beat writer for USC Trojans on SI. Nathan is an experienced Copy Editor and SEO Lead with a passion for sports, esports, and content development. Having spent seven years with Minute Media, Nathan played a pivotal role in the growth of DBLTAP Esports, where they helped transform the platform from a sports subsection into a prominent brand within the esports industry. As a founding editor, they contributed to DBLTAP's rise, earning it a finalist nomination for "Best Coverage Site" at the 2018 Esports Industry Awards. In addition to their editorial expertise, Nathan managed a team of writers and editors while overseeing SEO responsibilities for DBLTAP, optimizing content to enhance visibility and engagement. Their work also included building and running a national internship program in collaboration with dozens of colleges and universities, offering opportunities to aspiring content creators. When not watching USC or all things Big Ten, you can catch Nathan coaching high school football or competing in powerlifting. Go NYJ!

Home/Football