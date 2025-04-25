USC Trojans Recruiting Weekend Draws 5-Stars, National Targets To Southern California
The USC Trojans are preparing for a massive recruiting weekend at the Coliseum, with Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his staff set to host a star-studded group of national prospects. Elite targets like five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, five-star tight end Mark Bowman, and four-star cornerback Elbert Hill are among the headliners visiting Los Angeles as the USC Trojans continue building one of the top 2025 recruiting classes in the country.
With high-profile targets from across the nation expected on campus, this recruiting event could play a major role in shaping the future of the USC Trojans football program.
Beginning Thursday and running through Sunday, the Trojans are welcoming back several committed players while making a strong push for multiple uncommitted blue-chip targets. USC currently holds the No. 2-ranked class in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, and this weekend offers a chance to solidify that standing.
Among the returning commits expected on campus are four-star wide receivers Tron Baker and Trent Mosley, five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, and four-star cornerback Josh Holland.
The defensive line group is well represented with four-star pledges Braeden Jones, Simote Kataonga, and Tomuhini Topui, all ranked among the nation’s top 300 prospects. Running back Deshonne Redeaux, a three-star recruit, is also expected back, along with other key commits, including defensive back Brandon Lockhart, and linebacker Jaimeon Winfield.
At the top of the visitor list is an uncommitted recruit, Folsom (California) High School standout and five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. The Trojans have hosted Lyons multiple times this spring, and they continue to trend as the favorite in his recruitment. While programs like Oregon, Michigan, BYU, and Ole Miss remain involved, USC’s consistency and quarterback-friendly system under Lincoln Riley have kept them in a strong position.
MORE: USC Trojans Commit Alijah Arenas Hospitalized After Cybertruck Crash, Son Of Gilbert Arenas
MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons Close To Committing To USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley?
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Commit Xavier Griffin To Flip? Georgia, Texas, Tennessee Recruiting Visits
Another name drawing attention is Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban’s Elbert Hill, ranked as the No. 4 cornerback nationally. Hill is back for his third visit to campus this year, and USC is viewed as the leader over Oregon, Alabama, and Ohio State. The Trojans’ need for top-end defensive backs, combined with Hill’s growing familiarity with the program, could make this a pivotal visit.
USC is also pushing hard for Malakai Lee, the top-ranked prospect in Hawaii and a high-upside offensive tackle. The Trojans currently lead the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine for Lee, with Michigan, Alabama and Texas also in pursuit.
The visitor list is stacked beyond the headliners. Five-star tight end Mark Bowman from Mater Dei (California) and five-star linebacker Lamar Brown from Baton Rouge (Louisiana) are making the trip, as USC looks to make ground on programs like Georgia, Texas, LSU and Texas A&M.
On the defensive front, prospects like Titan Davis, Nolan Wilson, Benjamin Boulware, and McHale Blade are all expected to be on hand. Meanwhile, 2026 linebacker Beau Jandreau and 2026 safety Niko Jandreau remain high-priority targets for the Trojans’ next cycle.
As the USC Trojans continue to build momentum on the recruiting trail, this weekend marks another key opportunity for Riley and his staff to strengthen their national reach and future roster.