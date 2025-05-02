USC Trojans' Transfer Safety Jarvis Boatwright Jr. Commits To Florida State
The USC Trojans lost several players through the NCAA Transfer Portal, one being safety Jarvis Boatwright Jr. Boatwright is officially transferring to the Florida State Seminoles with four years of eligibility remaining.
Boatwright was a three-star recruit from the class of 2024. He played high school football in Florida and will be returning to his home state. He is transferring as the No. 517 player in the portal and the No. 51 safety.
Boatwright will be a red-shirt freshman in 2025, not seeing any game action in 2024. He was expected to be part of USC’s rotation but instead chose to enter the transfer portal. Boatwright will look to earn more playing time than he did with the USC Trojans, potentially competing for a starting role.
While the Trojans lost a couple of players to the portal from the safety position, they also brought in key players through the portal, recruiting, and having players returning to the team in 2025.
Boatwright is the second safety that the Trojans lost through the portal. Fortunately for the Trojans, USC brought in former Notre Dame safety Kennedy Urlacher through the portal. Urlacher is the son of former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher.
The former Notre Dame safety has three years of eligibility remaining. Urlacher appeared in 14 games as a true freshman, playing primarily on the special teams. He finished the season with 12 tackles.
USC also brought in former North Carolina State safety Bishop Fitzgerald through the portal. Fitzgerald committed to USC on Jan. 14 as the No. 226 player in the portal and the No. 11 safety, per On3. In 2024, Fitzgerald recorded 55 total tackles, one forced fumble, and three interceptions. With Fitzgerald’s experience, he is expected to be a week one starter.
Returning to the Trojans and set to be a starter and leader is safety Kamari Ramsey. Ramsey is entering his second season with the Trojans, after spending two years with the UCLA Bruins. In 2024, he recorded 60 total tackles, two sacks, one QB hurry, and one interception.
Early projections have Ramsey as a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He chose to forgo the 2025 NFL Draft and will play one more year with the Trojans. With the roster turnover for the defensive back position, Ramsey staying for another year will be beneficial to the 2025 Trojans’ defense.
"I just felt I have some unfinished business as a Trojan,” Ramsey said. “Obviously, this season didn't go the way we wanted, but the fight that we showed in every game showed me what type of team and program we're going into."
USC will also have safety Christian Pierce returning after spending two seasons with the Trojans. Safety Marquis Gallegos was a four-star recruit, only seeing game action once as a true freshman. Gallegos will compete for more playing time this season as well. Three-star safety recruit Steve Miller will be joining the team as a true freshman.
After a 7-6 season, the USC Trojans were hit with many transfer portal losses. Per On3, the USC Trojans rank No. 60 in the nation for the 2025 Transfer Portal. The team has had 26 players transfer out and 14 incoming transfers. The Trojans have lost five four-star players, bringing in just three, and 21 three-star players, bringing in 11.