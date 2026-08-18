How USC Prepared Boobie Feaster for Early Impact Despite Later Enrollment

Boobie Feaster was a prized recruit in No. 14 USC’s top-ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle.

The Trojans had almost the entirety of their class on campus for spring practice. However, Feaster, a four-star receiver, was one of two freshmen that did not enroll the summer because of his reclassification.

How USC Brought Boobie Feaster Along Behind the Scenes

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Feaster, the No. 4 receiver according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is a special talent. He dominated the state of Texas for three seasons at the 6A level, winning two state championships and earning MaxPreps All-Americans in all three seasons.

He was a first team All-American in 2025 alongside Trojans freshman receiver Trent Mosley and 2027 four-star receiver commit Roye Oliver III.

Feaster is someone that can help USC this season and they approached it as such in the spring. He was given a workout plan to follow at home. Feaster made three separate trips to campus and attended a total of four practices, where was able to get a feel for the environment.

The Trojans had Feaster attend position and team meetings and go through treatment with the training staff. He was able to connect with quarterback Jayden Maiava. Everything was strategic.

“Coach Simmons zoomed with him all the time,” said tight end/inside receiver coach Chad Savage. “Making sure he was caught up with the playbook, caught up with our signals. He came in eager and he’s done a great job so far.”

Fall Camp Buzz Around Boobie Feaster

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All of it has paid off as Feaster hit the ground running in fall camp.

“It's very exciting when you get a young guy that's coming ready just to work and go crazy,” said sophomore receiver Corey Simms. “Right now, he been doing everything he needs to do. He’s been coming along well. He got very acclimated.”

Feaster was just 16 years ago when he first enrolled at USC in late May. He will play his entire freshman season at 17 years old, making him one of the youngest players, if not the youngest in college football this season. In addition to his superb talent, his maturity is one of the reasons why he was able to make the jump.

“He's a very talented kid,” said offensive coordinator Luke Huard. “Just as important, he's a great character kid and he loves football. Football is important to him. That combination is exciting.“

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Feaster is a passionate player on the field but off it, he’s a quiet individual that puts all of his focus into achieving his goals.

"Boobie's very lowkey, just kind of works hard. He's pretty quiet," said coach Lincoln Riley. "He's learning fast, he had a little soft tissue injury earlier in camp that limited him a little bit but got back out there pretty quick. He's shown the ability to create some explosive plays and like a lot of young guys, it'll be a battle of consistency for him.

"The explosiveness and wow plays are there but sometimes it's the ones the world doesn't see end up on highlights that obviously matter a lot to winning. Really bright future, humble, hard-working kid."

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