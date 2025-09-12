USC's Three Keys to Victory Over Purdue: Efficiency is Everything
The USC Trojans are preparing for their first Big Ten road contest of 2025 with a matchup at Purdue.
The Trojans have done a lot of good things through two games, as well as some shaky moments that are preventable moving forward. The run and pass game look sharp and have proved to be one of the most explosive in the conference.
Although the defense has been a little shakier, allowing 33 points through two games, improved communication and clean tackles will be key in starting off Big Ten play right.
1. Take Advantage of the Run Game
Riley is seeing a new level of depth in USC’s running back room, between running backs Waymond Jordan, Eli Sanders and King Miller, the trio has accounted for six of the Trojans rushing touchdowns.
USC's rushing corps has accounted for 542 rushing yards for 63 carries, averaging 8.6 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns.
Jordan currently leads the room with 205 rushing yards, averaging 10 yards per carry and a pair of touchdowns.
Another key part of the Trojans run game are both quarterbacks Jayden Maiava and Husan Longstreet — both quarterbacks have contributed touchdowns on the ground through both games.
If USC can utilize their strong run game between Maiava and the running back room, the Trojans scoreboard could be much higher than fans are anticipating.
2. Eliminate Penalties, Tighten Communication on Defense
Giving up 33 points in each of the first two games wasn’t the start USC fans envisioned for the defense, allowing a touchdown against Missouri State and Georgia Southern.
The Eagles capitalized on USC’s mistakes, with eight defensive penalties for 93 yards helping them reach the end zone. Riley addressed the need to eliminate any penalties heading into Big Ten play.
“The ones that really, really matter are the ones that you did something that really wasn’t even a competitive play and you just handed them an explosive play and 15 yards on either side of the ball,” Riley said on Trojans Live. “Those are the ones that we cannot have. So I think our message has been made loud and clear.”
Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn shared that communication has been the biggest area of focus for the defense this week, ensuring players and coaching staff are over-communicating to prevent a repeat of last weekend's touchdown.
“Over communicate, starting with the staff, with the players, the secondary to the backers, backers to the defensive line, all 11 guys. (And) knowing what's going on every single play, not just one position group.” Lynn said after Wednesday's practice.
3. Efficiency Wins Games
The name of the game for USC's offense is efficiency: controlling the tempo, smart play-calling, and quick decision-making will push USC ahead and give Purdue a challenging score-gap to chase.
Since Barry Odom's debut as coach, the Boilermakers have scored 65 points and allowed 17 and shutout Ball State in their season opener.
Quarterback Ryan Browne is in his third season as the Boilermakers signal-caller, and poses as a run and pass threat to the Trojans defense. Through two games, Browne has recorded 485 passing yards, four touchdowns one interception.
For a quarterback who has rushing and passing strength, the Trojans defensive line and pass rush need to be more communicative and consistent than ever, shutting down Browne's offensive production before it can even begin.
The Boilermakers are coming off an 1-11 season, which was followed by losing former coach Ryan Walters and 56 players to the transfer portal.
Browne’s decision to enter the portal, commit to North Carolina, then return to West Lafayette suggests he felt there was still more to accomplish.
If USC's defense can prevent the costly 15-yard penalties and clean up communication, as well as the offense running up the score early, the Trojans could be looking at their first Big Ten win of the season on the road.