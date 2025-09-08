All Trojans

Why USC Trojans' Run Game Could Make Or Break College Football Playoff Chances

The USC Trojans had an great performance in their 59-20 win vs. the Georgia Southern Eagles. However, the Trojans' run game stood out with over 300 yards on the ground. Could a strong run game boost USC to the College Football Playoff this year?

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) Georgia Southern Eagles defensive back Ayden Jackson (5) and runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) Georgia Southern Eagles defensive back Ayden Jackson (5) and runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans' offense shined in their 59-20 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles. However, the USC run game stood out in particular. The Trojans rushed for 309 yards as a team, which is one of the highest totals reached in the Lincoln Riley tenure.

Under Riley, the Trojans will more likely than not will have things figured out in the pass attack, but having a consistent run game is the key to breaking into the College Football Playoff race this season.

Fighting Against Adversity

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer Waymond Jordan Eli Sanders Harry Dalton III
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After the win vs. the Eagles, Riley said that he didn't lose any confidence in Waymond Jordan after he fumbled on the game's opening drive.

"This is kind of the first adversity that he's had here. He was disappointed about [the fumble], but he is typically very responsible when he carries the ball. I didn't have a problem showing the confidence in him to come back. He's played a lot of college football, so I don't think it fazed him," Riley said.

The trust Riley has built with his running back room showed on the field. Jordan managed to make up for the early turnover by turning in his best game as a Trojan. He had 16 carries for 167 yards and a touchdown.

The starters once again did not finish the game as Riley subbed in the second and third-stringers in the fourth quarter.

If the Trojans are able to get nights like that from Jordan on a consistent basis this season, it could open up their passing game.

Depth Shining Through

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer Waymond Jordan Eli Sanders Harry Dalton III
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Eli Sanders (1) is pursued by Missouri State Bears safety J.J. O'Neal (16) and safety Maguire Neal (0) on a 73-yard touchdown reception in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC running back Eli Sanders ran eight times for 52 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Jordan. Sanders rushed for over 1,000 yards last season at New Mexico. He's a proven talent that could start at a handful of other programs.

During Riley's tenure, they haven't had two running backs as talented Jordan and Sanders on the roster at the same time. Having multiple running backs who could handle a bell-cow load of carries is a trait that many CFP teams have. This could be the season where USC relies on their backfield to help drive the offense to new heights.

Youth Movement At USC

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer Waymond Jordan Eli Sanders Harry Dalton III
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) carries the ball down the field for a touchdown in the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Redshirt freshman running back King Miller had his second consecutive game of over 50 yards or more in the win over Georgia Southern. He registered 55 yards and a touchdown on three carries.

True freshman Harry Dalton III made his college debut and handled three carries for 24 yards. A member of USC's 2025 recruiting class, he was ranked as the No. 37 running back and No. 11 player in the state of Virginia according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

