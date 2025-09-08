Why USC Trojans' Run Game Could Make Or Break College Football Playoff Chances
The USC Trojans' offense shined in their 59-20 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles. However, the USC run game stood out in particular. The Trojans rushed for 309 yards as a team, which is one of the highest totals reached in the Lincoln Riley tenure.
Under Riley, the Trojans will more likely than not will have things figured out in the pass attack, but having a consistent run game is the key to breaking into the College Football Playoff race this season.
Fighting Against Adversity
After the win vs. the Eagles, Riley said that he didn't lose any confidence in Waymond Jordan after he fumbled on the game's opening drive.
"This is kind of the first adversity that he's had here. He was disappointed about [the fumble], but he is typically very responsible when he carries the ball. I didn't have a problem showing the confidence in him to come back. He's played a lot of college football, so I don't think it fazed him," Riley said.
The trust Riley has built with his running back room showed on the field. Jordan managed to make up for the early turnover by turning in his best game as a Trojan. He had 16 carries for 167 yards and a touchdown.
The starters once again did not finish the game as Riley subbed in the second and third-stringers in the fourth quarter.
If the Trojans are able to get nights like that from Jordan on a consistent basis this season, it could open up their passing game.
Depth Shining Through
USC running back Eli Sanders ran eight times for 52 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Jordan. Sanders rushed for over 1,000 yards last season at New Mexico. He's a proven talent that could start at a handful of other programs.
During Riley's tenure, they haven't had two running backs as talented Jordan and Sanders on the roster at the same time. Having multiple running backs who could handle a bell-cow load of carries is a trait that many CFP teams have. This could be the season where USC relies on their backfield to help drive the offense to new heights.
MORE: USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava’s Career Game vs. Georgia Southern Sends A Bigger Message
MORE: New Teams in AP Top 25 Poll? College Football Rankings Prediction
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Georgia Southern
MORE: USC Trojans’ Latest L.A. Coliseum Attendance Sparks Questions
MORE: BYU Cougars Recruit Ryder Lyons On Campus for USC Trojans vs. Georgia Southern Game
Youth Movement At USC
Redshirt freshman running back King Miller had his second consecutive game of over 50 yards or more in the win over Georgia Southern. He registered 55 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
True freshman Harry Dalton III made his college debut and handled three carries for 24 yards. A member of USC's 2025 recruiting class, he was ranked as the No. 37 running back and No. 11 player in the state of Virginia according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.