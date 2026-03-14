USC Pushing to Flip Four-Star Offensive Line Recruit From Oregon

Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle and Oregon commit Drew Fielder made his way to USC for the second consecutive week on Friday.

Fielder committed to the Ducks on Feb. 1, but an offer from the Trojans on Feb. 24 has caught his attention and given him something to think about this spring.

USC’s Pursuit of Drew Fielder

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fielder has strong family ties to Southern Cal. His grandfather and great uncle played on the 1967 USC national championship team, and his father is also an alum.

And then there’s the close proximity to home. Fielder plays his high school football less than an hour away from the Trojans campus.

Recruiting battles between USC and Oregon is nothing new. It’s a yearly occurrence between the longtime West Coast rivals. And for the better part of the last decade, the Ducks have out recruited the Trojans, particularly in their own backyard.

However, the 2026 cycle saw a shift in USC’s direction. In the first season under new general manager Chad Bowden, the Trojans began to make a ton of noise on the recruiting trail. They flipped two players that were committed to Oregon before his arrival in January 2025 in quarterback Jonas Williams and defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui. And for the first time in a decade, they dominated recruiting in Southern California.

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

Bowden and the staff are pushing to do the same in the 2027 cycle and Fielder, the No. 81 overall prospect and No. 10 offensive tackle, per 247Sports, is one of the names at the top of the list.

Flipping Fielder is certainly not a guarantee. The Ducks will do everything they can to hold onto the Orange County native. At the moment, Oregon is still only the official visit Fielder has scheduled. Fielder is still getting to know the Trojans staff, though. He spent time after practice talking with coach Lincoln Riley and offensive line coach Zach Hanson’s families.

The Trojans will not practice next week because of spring break but when they return in a couple of weeks, expect them to push to have Fielder back on campus.

Trinity League Pipeline

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trinity League, which features six prominent private schools in Mater Dei, Santa Margarita, St. John Bosco, Servite, Orange Lutheran and JSerra, is widely regarded as the toughest conference in high school football.

For any program that is recruiting Southern California, it’s great place to start because of the mass number of Power Four recruits. Last cycle, USC signed eight players from the conference. And that doesn’t include freshman linebacker Talano Ili, who previously starred at Orange Lutheran for three years, before playing his senior year on the islands.

In the 2027 cycle, the Trojans hold a commitment from Santa Margarita three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade. Four-star cornerback commit Aaryn Washington, previously suited up for Mater Dei, before he transferred to IMG Academy (Fla.) in January.

His former teammate, four-star cornerback Danny Lang, is a high priority target and is set to announce his commitment next Saturday, March 21. St. John Bosco three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer was also on campus Friday. His teammate, four-star cornerback Jailen Hill attended Junior Day at the end of January. JSerra three-star tight Jace Cannon attended practice last Friday.

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