Former USC Trojans Quarterback Offers Bold Take on Preseason Ranking

The USC Trojans were left out of the AP Preseason Top 25 for the first time since 2019. Former USC quarterback Cody Kessler recently offered his take on how the Trojans will respond this season to being unranked.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cody Kessler on the Trojan Tailgate set during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans enter the 2025 season unranked in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. The Trojans, however, did receive votes, the fifth most by an unranked team behind BYU, Utah, Baylor, and Louisville.

Former USC Quarterback Cody Kessler On Preseason Ranking

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans are coming off a 7-6 record in 2024, entering the season with a chip on their shoulder and pressure on coach Lincoln Riley under pressure to lead USC to a successful year. Former USC quarterback Cody Kessler, who played for the Trojans from 2012 to 2015, recently commented on the team being unranked in the preseason for the first time since 2019.

Kessler says that the lack of respect for this year's USC football team is real and that it's time to go prove the critics wrong.

"This team can now embrace that full underdog mentality; that's a great place to be in," said Kessler. "There are some concerns out there, some narratives about this USC football team that do have some credibility to them."

Past Struggles Left the Trojans Out of Top 25

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kessler pointed out that the main concern about USC this season is if they can finish games and if new starting quarterback Jayden Maiava can be the player for Lincoln Riley that can get the Trojans back to where many are used to seeing them, as one of the best offenses in the country.

One of the main reasons why USC was left out of the preseason AP Top 25, which Kessler also mentioned, was that the Trojans have won a combined 13 games in the regular season the last two years.

"I do think that played a big factor in them being left out of the top 25," said Kessler. "Now should a team be judged in a preseason poll on what they've done in the past, I don't think so. I believe you should focus on what they have on that roster and the capability of what they have going forward, but I do believe those things played a factor in USC not being in the top 25."

USC's History as an Unranked Team

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The last time the Trojans began the season unranked, they finished the regular season with an 8-4 record before falling 49-24 to Iowa in the Holiday Bowl.

The Trojans put out three different starting quarterbacks that season: JT Daniels, Matt Fink, and Kedon Slovis. That doesn't look to be the case this season as the Trojans will aim to start Jayden Maiava the entire year.

Given the Trojans' schedule, many predict them to finish with a similar record in 2025 at 8-4 with tough road matchups against Illinois, Nebraska, Notre Dame, and Oregon. USC also has a home matchup against Michigan.

