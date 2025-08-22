Former USC Trojans Quarterback Offers Bold Take on Preseason Ranking
The USC Trojans enter the 2025 season unranked in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. The Trojans, however, did receive votes, the fifth most by an unranked team behind BYU, Utah, Baylor, and Louisville.
Former USC Quarterback Cody Kessler On Preseason Ranking
The Trojans are coming off a 7-6 record in 2024, entering the season with a chip on their shoulder and pressure on coach Lincoln Riley under pressure to lead USC to a successful year. Former USC quarterback Cody Kessler, who played for the Trojans from 2012 to 2015, recently commented on the team being unranked in the preseason for the first time since 2019.
Kessler says that the lack of respect for this year's USC football team is real and that it's time to go prove the critics wrong.
"This team can now embrace that full underdog mentality; that's a great place to be in," said Kessler. "There are some concerns out there, some narratives about this USC football team that do have some credibility to them."
Past Struggles Left the Trojans Out of Top 25
Kessler pointed out that the main concern about USC this season is if they can finish games and if new starting quarterback Jayden Maiava can be the player for Lincoln Riley that can get the Trojans back to where many are used to seeing them, as one of the best offenses in the country.
One of the main reasons why USC was left out of the preseason AP Top 25, which Kessler also mentioned, was that the Trojans have won a combined 13 games in the regular season the last two years.
"I do think that played a big factor in them being left out of the top 25," said Kessler. "Now should a team be judged in a preseason poll on what they've done in the past, I don't think so. I believe you should focus on what they have on that roster and the capability of what they have going forward, but I do believe those things played a factor in USC not being in the top 25."
USC's History as an Unranked Team
The last time the Trojans began the season unranked, they finished the regular season with an 8-4 record before falling 49-24 to Iowa in the Holiday Bowl.
The Trojans put out three different starting quarterbacks that season: JT Daniels, Matt Fink, and Kedon Slovis. That doesn't look to be the case this season as the Trojans will aim to start Jayden Maiava the entire year.
Given the Trojans' schedule, many predict them to finish with a similar record in 2025 at 8-4 with tough road matchups against Illinois, Nebraska, Notre Dame, and Oregon. USC also has a home matchup against Michigan.