Former USC Trojans Quarterback Gives Back to Palisades Community Following LA Fires
When Los Angeles was in need of support from the community, the people of the city answered, especially collegiate athletes.
Louisville transfer quarterback Miller Moss organized a youth football camp with all proceeds and camp earnings put towards the Palisades, following January's travesty.
Starting January 7, Los Angeles went up in flames among three different communities — the Palisades, Eaton and Altadena. Burning for 24 straight days with 221,134 acres burned and houses, schools and offices left in rubble.
The former USC Trojans quarterback grew up in LA, hence beginning his collegiate career in his backyard with the Trojans. Moss was born in Santa Monica and went to Bishop Alemany High School after a brief stint at Loyola High School.
When Moss moved out to Kentucky to compete in spring training with Louisville, the Palisades fires moved quick across the city and took Moss’ home — leaving behind rubble and a basketball court he often grew up playing on.
In the efforts of benefitting those who were also affected by the fires and lost their homes, Moss turned to football.
“This camp has kind of a personal note for me just in terms of being from the Palisades, having a ton of friends and family from that area,” said Moss, who made passes to 35 campers in drills Saturday. “I think any way that you can exercise your platform to do good and to help the community, especially when it has that personal note, is always a positive.”
Moss transferred to Louisville after being benched in November for USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava — who was just named the starter for the 2025 season.
In his time with USC, Moss finished with 2,555 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, and holds the record for most touchdowns in a USC bowl game with six.
The decision came with one year of eligibility left for Moss after a declining performance last season, and Moss saw fit to sought out a new team to compete with. The one difference for Moss — he’s never been to school beyond LA.
“I hadn’t been in that situation, probably since I was 18 years old,” Moss said about the adjustment period being a transfer quarterback. “I give the team, the locker room, a ton of credit in terms of just welcoming me with open arms and making me feel like I was at home.”
Louisville coach Jeff Brohm spoke on the addition of Moss to his offense — and spoke very highly of Moss’ character and poise among his new team in a time of adjustment.
“He’s been phenomenal. His dedication, not only to being the best coach he can be, but to be able to invest in relationships with his players is really unique. He’s a genuinely good human being that cares about the development of us and cares about having a relationship outside of merely the one that’s player-coach based.”
When Moss’ peers and community were asked about his genuine desire to give back to his community, it was clear he enjoys combining community and football to go towards a greater cause — especially one that directly impacts him and his family.
Michelle Bellamy, a single mother who brought her son to Moss' camp, shed light on the immediate impact he had on his community.
“It’s really kind and shows what character he has to put this together for these kids that were also affected by the fires and kids that weren’t affected by the fires,” Bellamy said. “It doesn’t surprise me that he has that character, because he comes from a community that cares about one another.”