USC Trojans Quarterback Husan Longstreet Rapidly Developing, Instant Impact?
The USC Trojans pulled off one of the most impressive recruiting coups of the 2025 cycle when they flipped five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet away from Texas A&M.
Despite having quarterback Jayden Maiava entrenched as the starter for the Trojans, Longstreet has already made a big impression on the coaching staff in his first spring in the Cardinal and Gold.
USC quarterback coach Luke Huard, who played a pivotal role in Longstreet's commitment, spoke during a media availability session recently and praised the freshman quarterback for quickly becoming a better vocal leader inside the offense during his first spring with the team.
"The first thing for all new guys in this system is just the communication process," Huard said. "But for us, the communication piece for the quarterback to the rest of the offense and learning a new language, that's the first thing you gotta get down, because that's where everything starts. He's made huge strides there.
Huard commended the first-year quarterback for what the mindset and mentality he brings off the field. Longstreet was an early enrollee, which has allowed him to get a jump on learning the playbook and running USC coach Lincoln Riley's offensive scheme.
"He's very diligent," Huard said. "That's one thing with him. When there's something he gets tasked with or challenged or coached up on, he's going to work very hard to improve on it. Whether it's something fundamentally, whether it's something from a progression standpoint, he's very diligent about whatever mistakes he makes, correcting those and moving forward."
Longstreet should easily hold down the backup job to Maiava, but will be facing competition from Sam Huard, who transferred in from Utah over the offseason to compete for the No. 2 spot in the depth chart. Interestingly enough, Sam is the nephew to Luke, which played a big part in his transfer to the Trojans.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Longstreet has the talent and physical tools to succeed at the next level, but also has ample room for growth and development.
Dual-threat quarterback with a rifle for an arm who can pepper the perimeter like few others. In-person evaluations reinforce that he’s a unique, twitched-up athlete. Still progressing as a passer...Overall, a gifted athlete for the quarterback position with plenty of juice as a passer who has flashed an extremely high ceiling, but is far from a complete product," Biggins said.
To hear firsthand from Huard about how well Longstreet has been learning and adjusting to Riley's scheme is good for the future of the program. Longstreet could very well be the Trojans' starting quarterback as soon as next season and the quicker he develops, the better he will be under one of the most quarterback friendly offenses in the country.