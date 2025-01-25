USC Trojans Quarterbacks Jayden Maiava, Husan Longstreet NIL Valuations
How much are USC Trojans quarterbacks Jayden Maiava and Husan Longstreet expected to earn in name, image, and likeness deals in 2025? As one would expect, quarterbacks are some of the highest-paid athletes when it comes to NIL, and USC's roster is no different under coach Lincoln Riley.
According to On3, Maiava has an NIL valuation of $604,000 at USC. As a five-star quarterback recruit, Longstreet has a larger NIL valuation, currently at $897,000 per On3.
The Trojans a rich history at the quarterback position, including Heisman Trophy winners Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, and Caleb Williams. Leading the offense at USC is a valuable position in sports, and Maiava and Longstreet are both benefitting from NIL.
Maiava began the 2024 season as the backup quarterback to Miller Moss, but he started the final four games for the Trojans. With a 3-1 record as the starter, there is optimism surrounding Maiava and the USC offense in 2025.
After USC beat Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl, Maiava hired a new NIL representation, moving from NILX to Athletes First. There was some speculation that the USC quarterback might enter the transfer portal, but Maiava seems content in Southern California. Will he earn more in NIL as the team's starting quarterback?
Before Moss transferred to Louisville, he was reportedly making $1.2 million in NIL at USC. The Trojans' highest earner, wide receiver Zachariah Branch, also entered the transfer portal after the season.
The Trojans flipped Longstreet from Texas A&M late in the recruiting cycle, replacing five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, a longtime USC commit who flipped to the Colorado Buffaloes, with another five-star in Longstreet.
The five-star signee is expected to redshirt behind Maiava as a freshman before taking over Riley's offense. His NIL value as a high-profile recruit has him as one of the highest earners on USC's roster. However, On3's numbers are not a verified report of the total amount of Longstreet's NIL deals.
At the end of the 2024 regular season, Riley spoke to the media about the current NIL landscape in college football and how it affects roster building.
“You see the discussion on how much you pay a starting quarterback in the NFL. How much is a running back worth? How much is a receiver worth? If a guy has this type of production, then what percentage of a salary cap does that entitle him to? Or does that make sense for the program to be able to give to them? It’s very cut and dry. It's very production based," said Riley in December.
Some of the highest-paid players in college football are reportedly Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck and Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Both Beck and Manning have NIL valuations over $4 million, according to On3.
Will USC ever pay millions of dollars in NIL for a quarterback?
