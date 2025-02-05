USC Trojans Quarterbacks Coach Luke Huard Named Offensive Coordinator: Lincoln Riley Play Caller?
The USC Trojans released a graphic on Tuesday to highlight their entire coaching staff that included quarterbacks coach Luke Huard adding the offensive coordinator title. That role was previously held by offensive line coach Josh Henson, who left to become the offensive coordinator at Purdue.
USC coach Lincoln Riley will continue to call plays, just like he has every year since he became the head coach at Oklahoma in 2017, but adding a new title to his resume is a great steppingstone for Huard in his coaching career and a well-deserved one. He joined the Trojans staff in February of 2022 as an offensive analyst and then became the inside receivers coach in the spring. Huard held that same role in 2023 and then became the quarterbacks coach in 2024, a title held previous held by Riley his first two seasons at USC.
Huard was instrumental in flipping Corona Centennial (CA) five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet from Texas A&M to USC in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The two have a longstanding relationship that began when Longstreet was a freshman at Inglewood high school. Even after Longstreet committed to the Aggies last April, the relationship between the two continue to grow and ultimately lead to Longstreet deciding to stay home for college.
Longstreet will compete with returning starter Jayden Maiava, who took over for Miller Moss in November following a loss to Washington that dropped them to 4-5. Maiava stepped in and went 3-1, including wins over crosstown rival UCLA and a thrilling comeback against Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Maiava had some up-and-down performances but will be given every opportunity to retain his job in the spring and heading into fall camp. Offensively, the Trojans lose key players like, running back Woody Marks, who was sensational in his lone season in the Cardinal and Gold is headed off to the NFL. Marks became the programs first 1,000-yard rusher since 2017 this past season. Second-leading rusher Quinten Joyner entered the portal and is headed to Texas Tech.
However, USC was able to grab former New Mexico running Eli Sanders via the portal and they signed Waymond Jordan, the No. 1 ranked junior college running to pair with Bryan Jackson and A’Marion Peterson.
Receivers Duce Robinson, Zachariah Branch, Kyron Hudson and Kyle Ford are all gone, but the Trojans will return its top two receivers in Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. The Trojans also brought over Prince Strachan from Boise State. USC is very young and inexperienced at the receiver position but have a number of young players they are very excited about, including Xavier Jordan, Corey Simms and Tanook Hines. Veterans Jaden Richardson and Jay Fair are on the roster but will be pushed by a young core. Tight ends Lake McRee and Walker Lyons will hold down their position room.
Similar to receiver, the Trojans starting offensive line will look very different in 2025. Center Jonah Monheim is headed off to the NFL, guard Emmanuel Pregnon transferred to Oregon and offensive tackle Mason Murphy transferred to Auburn. They were able to grab Syracuse center J’Onre Reed and Purdue guard DJ Wingfield via the transfer portal. Both players will be plug-and-play guys for next season.
