Why USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Deserves Elite Ranking
The USC Trojans kicked off the season on a high note, going 4-0, but suffered their first loss of the season in week 5 against the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini. Despite the loss and dropping to a 4-1 record, Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava is having a strong performance this season.
While Maiava was with the Trojans last season and started the final five games, this was his first year as the team’s starter heading into week 1. Maiava did not just pick up where he left off, but he has stepped up for USC.
Following the first five weeks of the season, ESPN’s Greg McElroy ranked his top quarterbacks in college football, putting Maiava in the top five.
McElroy’s Top Quarterbacks
- Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks
- Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers
- Demond Williams, Washington Huskies
- Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans
- John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners
Why Maiava Is A Top Five Quarterback
Despite USC coming off a loss against Illinois, McElroy still believes that Maiava is a top-five quarterback in college football.
“Statistically, he’s been the best quarterback so far. If you look at wins against replacement, other metrics, several metrics in college football have him at number one,” McElroy said. “He looks extremely comfortable. He’s got a great supporting cast, and he is delivering a lot of difficult throws on a week-to-week basis, and he doesn’t miss many, man. Jayden Maiava is playing at an outrageously high level for the Trojans.”
The Trojans put up 32 points against Illinois, and Maiava helped lead USC’s offense on a strong drive in the final quarter to take back the lead. While it took everyone on the offense to step up, Maiava put the team in a position to win. Maiava finished the game going 30-0f-43 for 364 yards and two touchdowns.
Maiava’s Impact On USC Trojans
USC coach Lincoln Riley is known to bring out the best in quarterbacks, and with Maiava’s performance this season, he could be the next top quarterback under Riley, potentially another Heisman Trophy winner.
This season, Maiava has passed for 1,587 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has thrown just one interception and has a 70.5 completion percentage. He does not rely on his legs, but can be mobile when he has to, rushing for 57 yards and four touchdowns.
Despite the loss, USC's season is nowhere near over. The Trojans have big games ahead that can help increase their chances of putting them back in the AP Top 25 Poll. After traveling to Illinois, USC will have a bye in week 6 to regroup.
The USC Trojans will not have an easy schedule coming off the bye and will need everyone to step up on both sides of the ball.
The Trojans will face back-to-back ranked opponents after their bye. USC will first face the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at L.A. Memorial Coliseum in week 7. The program will then go back on the road to face the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
With USC’s struggles against ranked opponents within the past couple of years, Maiava will have the chance to make a statement against Michigan and Notre Dame.