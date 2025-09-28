USC Trojans Wide Receiver Boosts NFL Draft Stock Despite Loss to Illinois
The No. 21 USC Trojans suffered their first loss of the season during week 5 against the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are now 4-1 as the team heads into a bye.
Despite the Trojans loss, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon stood out on the national stage. Lemon has been putting the team on his back this season, and he showed that during the matchup against Illinois.
Lemon’s Performance vs. Illinois
Lemon was arguably the MVP of the game for the Trojans, and while the team lost, the wide receiver did his part to put USC in a position to win.
Lemon’s performance earned him the highest offensive grade on the team with a 91.3 on Pro Football Focus’ initial grading. He finished the game with 11 catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
With wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane limited against Illinois, Lemon had to step up, and he did. Lemon helped the team get a much-needed first down to keep the offense on the field, and was significant in the final offensive drive of the game.
Though it did not count, Lemon almost had a 75-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, but the play was called back due to an ineligible player downfield. While it did not count, the effort on the play demonstrated the type of player Lemon is.
Although USC faced a tough loss, Lemon is a player the Trojans can continue to rely on to put the team in a position to win.
Lemon’s Impressive 2025 Season
Heading into the season, Lemon was one of the most anticipated players to watch on the Trojans' offense. After how he finished last season, Lemon was projected to be a top target in USC's offense, and he is proving that to be true.
While Lemon led the Trojans in receiving yards last season, he could already beat his 2024 stats by the time the USC Trojans return from the bye. Last season, Lemon had 764 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
This season, Lemon already had 539 yards and five touchdowns. He has been quarterback Jayden Maiava’s top target and it has led to big plays for the Trojans offense. Lemon is a player who can make contested catches and and make some tough receptions.
Including the matchup against Illinois, Lemon has had three games with over 100 receiving yards this season. The game in which he earned the most receiving yards (158) was against the Georgia Southern Eagles.
Lemon is in his third year with the USC Trojans, and if he stays consistent with his performance this season, he will be a player to watch in the 2026 NFL Draft. Lemon has the ability to be one of the first wide receivers off the board if he declares for the draft after this season.
After the bye, even if Lane returns fully healthy, Lemon can still be expected to be a big-time target. Lane being on the field could help take some of the defenders off Lemon, helping the speedy receiver break free for big receptions.
USC faced its first loss of 2025, but the season is far from over. The Trojans will head into their bye week looking to get healthy and regroup before their next game.
The USC Trojans will have a bye in week 6, then return to L.A. Memorial Coliseum to face the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 11.