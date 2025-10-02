Woody Marks Is Quietly Becoming NFL Star Thanks To Touchdown Surge
Houston Texans rookie running back Woody Marks has been a sneaky riser in the NFL this season. The former USC Trojans star has gradually been playing more, and is making a big difference for the Houston Texans.
With Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon out thus far this season, Marks has had an opportunity for more playing time. Marks is showing off the skills he showcased at USC, leading to him becoming a fast NFL riser.
Marks Leads Texans To First Win
The Houston Texans are having a tough start to the season, but locked in their first win against the Tennessee Titans, 26-0. The win is a significant sign for Marks, who had his biggest game yet.
The former USC star finished the game with 17 carries for 69 yards and one touchdown. He also had four receptions for 50 yards and one touchdown. Finishing the game with two total touchdowns gave the Texans the spark they needed, and Marks could become a substantial part of Houston’s offense moving forward.
Marks now has 113 rushing yards, 96 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns as a rookie through the first four games of the season. The No. 1 running back for the Texans has been Nick Chubb, but the number of snaps he has been taking has gone down while Marks' has risen.
With Chubb seeing less production and with Marks' helping lead the Texans to the win, the former USC Trojans star could be poised to become a major part of the Houston offense.
Marks Using His Skills From USC
It will not come as a surprise for USC Trojans fans to see how dynamic of a player Marks is. He was a major playmaker for the USC Trojans, often deemed the MVP of the offense last season.
After four years with Mississippi State, Marks transferred to the USC Trojans in 2024. He spent just one season with the program, but he made the most of it and was a difference-maker. Marks finished the season with 1,133 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He also had 321 receiving yards.
Marks only went one game without a reception as a starter with USC, and that was against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the final game of the regular season. Marks exited the game early with an injury and only had six carries, but for 33 rushing yards.
It was not the best season for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, but Marks was a big reason the program was competitive in every game. USC lost six games in 2024, and the only loss that was not within one score was the same matchup in which Marks left early.
Marks went on to be selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Being a dynamic pass catcher helped open up USC’s offense, just as it can do the same for the Houston Texans.
In the moments USC struggled on offense, Marks was seen as a reliable pass catcher, whether it was quarterback Miller Moss or Jayden Maiava starting. Marks is already No. 3 in receiving yards with the Texans this season, as quarterback C.J. Stroud continues to build a rapport with the rookie.
The NFL is heading into just week 5, and there is much time for Marks to continue to prove himself, just as he did with the Trojans.