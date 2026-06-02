Three Intriguing Matchups For USC's Rushing Attack Next Season

Heading into next season, the USC Trojans have an opportunity to build on the run game from the 2025 season, with King Miller ready to build on his stellar freshman season. Fellow running back Waymond Jordan was injured against Michigan halfway through the season, which required Miller to step up.

With both Miller and Jordan expected to have key roles in USC’s running back room, here are three key games for the duo to have a great performance in 2026.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Rutgers Scarlett Knights

In a conference like the Big Ten, being able to set the tone as early as possible is critical, especially when it comes to establishing a physical run game. For USC, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are the first opponent in conference play, which gives the Trojans an opportunity to establish the run in a game that USC should win.

Last season, Rutgers was one of the worst rush defenses in the nation as they allowed 209.92 rush yards per game, ranking 131st in the nation. USC, on the other hand, was near the top half of college football and rushing offense as the Trojans averaged 169.46 rushing yards per game and ranked 55th in the nation.

With the entire starting offensive line returning, in addition to the duo of Miller and Jordan, USC has great continuity and should be able to dominate the ground game on the offensive side of the ball, which could propel them to a dominant victory in the first game of Big Ten conference play on the road.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball while Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson (9) defends in the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Wisconsin Badgers

Later in the season, USC has another road game as they travel to play the Wisconsin Badgers. For the most part, Wisconsin is typically viewed as one of the more physical programs in college football with the ability to dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

Last season, Wisconsin showcased that physical dominance on defense as the Badgers allowed 105.25 rush yards per game, ranking 15th in the nation overall against the run. For the Trojans to win this game on the road against Wisconsin, USC must find a way to get Jordan and Miller involved on the ground so the offense does not become one-dimensional.

While the Trojans do appear to be the better team on paper, if Wisconsin can limit the ground game and force quarterback Jayden Maiava to beat them only through the passing game, the Trojans could be in danger of being upset, which could do major damage to USC‘s hopes of making the College Football Playoff.

On the other hand, if USC can control the line of scrimmage on offense, the Trojans could have a great chance to work the clock. If USC can control the clock, coach Lincoln Riley should be able to use his creativity as a play caller to create the explosive plays that should put the game out of reach for Wisconsin.

In the end, this matchup with the Badgers seems to be all about the line of scrimmage, so if USC dominates the line of scrimmage on offense, there’s a great chance that the Trojans walk out of Wisconsin with a win and could be in a position to finish near the top of the Big Ten.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Indiana Hoosiers

Without question, one of the toughest matchups that USC’s rushing offense will have is against the Indiana Hoosiers. Last season, Indiana allowed just 77.19 rushing yards per game while ranking second in the nation against the run.

Under coach Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers have become one of the better teams in college football, which is a major reason why Indiana is one of the more elite run defenses in the country.

This is also a game that the Trojans will have to play on the road, which is why establishing the run is so important. A failure to establish the ground game to put USC in a position where they are trailing and the offense becomes overly reliant on Maiava and the passing attack.

Through utilizing the run game against Indiana, USC must limit the negative plays the Hoosiers generate, as that was a major reason why Indiana was such a good run defense last season. In 2025, the Hoosiers totaled 129 tackles for loss, which led the country and disrupted almost every offense they faced.

This will be a big test for USC’s offensive line, but if the Trojans can dominate upfront and get the duo of Miller and Jordan going, the Trojans should be able to keep pace with the Hoosiers and potentially win what could be a crucial game in the Big Ten standings.

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