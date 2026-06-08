Predicting USC Trojans' Top Pass Rushers Next Season

For the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley, it seems that the 2026 season is not only critical but also includes several tough opponents. With the schedule that USC has, the defense may need to take a major step forward, specifically the pass rush, to disrupt opposing pass attacks and generate consistent stops.

Last season, the Trojans totaled 31 sacks, which ranked 35th in the country. Following the pass rush production USC had in 2025, the Trojans return several pieces on the defensive line who could become dominant pass rushers and become key pieces in what could be one of the better defensive lines in the Big Ten.

So, as USC prepares for next season, it is time to predict the Trojans top pass rusher for next season and who could be major impact players for USC.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Defensive End Kameryn Crawford

Without question, one player who could have a big impact is defensive end Kameryn Crawford, who had a solid showing in 2025.

In Crawford’s 2025 campaign, he led the Trojans with 5.5 sacks and has the potential to be even better in 2026. Standing at 6-5 and 265 pounds, Crawford has the size and length to compete against the solid Big Ten offensive lines that the conference has to offer.

With Crawford’s frame, he has the versatility to line up in a variety of places across the defensive line, which could help him to create favorable matchups and generate a lot of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Crawford also brings great strength, and from the interior or on the edge, he could help USC to condense the pocket to limit mobile quarterbacks and create several opportunities to create sacks for himself and other Trojans’ pass rushers.

Next season, with games against Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana, USC needs someone on the defensive line to take over and put heavy pressure on the quarterback to allow the Trojans to compete in some of the toughest games on the schedule.

After leading USC in sacks last season, Crawford has an opportunity to build on his performance and potentially become one of the more disruptive pass rushers in the entire country.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Defensive End Braylan Shelby

Another player who could make an impact for USC on the edge is defensive end Braylan Shelby, who had the second-most sacks for the Trojans in 2025 with 4.5.

Similar to Crawford, Shelby has a larger frame as he stands at 6-5 and 265 pounds, which gives him the size to compete in the Big Ten and hold up in what is one of the more physical conferences in the entire country. With Shelby’s length, he has a solid feel for how to shed blockers and get pressure on the quarterback consistently, which could help him to be even more productive in 2026.

In addition to Shelby’s length, he also has great power, which should allow him to collapse the pocket and put opposing quarterbacks under heavy pressure and generate turnovers for USC.

Heading into 2026, Shelby’s ability to use his length and power could help him to be even more disruptive than he was in 2025 and could potentially form one of the most dangerous edge rusher duos with Crawford on the other side.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle Jahkeem Stewart

On the interior of USC’s defensive line, defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart could be a dominant force for the Trojans and potentially could take a major step forward after playing his freshman season with a foot injury that required surgery in the offseason.

Last season as a freshman, Stewart totaled 1.5 sacks and showed promise that he could become a key contributor to USC’s pass rush moving forward. Like many players on the Trojans’ defensive line, Stewart also brings power, and as he continues to get stronger, he could help USC to consistently collapse the pocket.

In addition to Stewart’s strength, he also brings great agility, which could enable him to take advantage of slower guards and tackles on the interior to put heavy pressure on opposing quarterbacks. With Stewart’s blend of power and agility, he does have the versatility to line up across the entire defensive line and give defensive coordinator Gary Patterson a lot of flexibility for blitz packages to create different ways to generate pressure.

With Stewart heading into his sophomore season, his ability to generate pressure with power or speed could allow him to become one of the more disruptive players in the Big Ten.

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