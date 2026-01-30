The Secret Key to a College Football Playoff Run for USC

Instead of building their defensive line through the transfer portal, the USC Trojans decided to go all-in on recruiting one of the top defensive line classes in the country. Players like Jaimeon Winfield, Luke Wafle, and Tomuhini Topui have the chance to contribute in their first season with the Trojans.

USC is facing a big year in 2026 with College Football Playoff expectations. Here’s why their defensive line room could be the reason why the Trojans are in the hunt for a national championship.

Retaining their top talent

Although the Trojans were hot on the recruiting trail and brought in one of the top defensive line classes in the country, they were able to retain a lot of talent in the trenches as well.

Leading the way for USC’s defensive line next season will be veterans Kameryn Crawford, Braylan Shelby, and Jide Abasiri. That’s not including uber-talented rising sophomores Jahkeem Stewart and Floyd Bouchard.

Crawford and Shelby will provide a stable presence in what is a talented, yet inexperienced edge rusher room. The duo combined for 10 sacks last season.

One of, if not the biggest offseason loss for USC was the departure of Devan Thompkins. The defensive tackle signed to Alabama as one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal.

Thompkins’ departure makes the Trojans' retention of Abasiri that much more impactful. Abasiri had 26 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2025. With the amount of youth coming in along the interior of the defensive line, Abasiri will be counted on as a respected voice in the position room.

Youthful invigoration

If the Trojans want to find themselves among the nation’s elite programs and in the hunt for national championships, it starts by building out their roster from the bottom up.

Signing players like Winfield, Tomuhini, and Simote Katoanga gives USC’s interior defensive line a new look with some exciting young pieces.

Wafle could be the best of the bunch. He was recently named as the No. 1 player in the country according to Rivals’ final ranking of the 2026 class.

These are the type of players that can help programs win championships. The key will be retaining them on a year-to-year basis.

Transfers incoming

The Trojans weren’t extremely active in the transfer portal for defensive linemen. They went after a couple of Big Ten transfers in Penn State’s Zuriah Fisher and Michigan State’s Alex VanSumeren.

Fisher was ranked as the No. 15 edge rusher in the transfer portal according to 247Sports’ rankings and comes to USC after producing 42 tackles and 5.5 sacks in four years at Penn State.

VanSumeren was who the Trojans targeted along the interior. The former Michigan State Spartan checked in as the No. 19 defensive lineman in the portal.

USC went after quality, not quantity with their 2026 transfer portal class. Fisher and VanSumeren will contribute this season and it will be interesting to see how they complement the Trojans’ returners.

