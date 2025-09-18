All Trojans

USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Receives Surprising Ranking

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has had a strong start to the 2025 season, but where does he rank among some of the top quarterbacks in college football heading into week 4 as USC is set to face the Michigan State Spartans.

Caden Handwork

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Through three weeks of the college football season, several quarterbacks have delivered impactful performances for their teams, making early statements to be among the best in the country. Many quarterbacks have risen heading into week 4, including Haynes King of Georgia Tech after an upset win over Clemson, and Heisman Trophy favorite, Miami's Carson Beck.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has been receiving praise for his performance through three weeks of the college football season, but where does he rank among those at his position? With week four of the college football season set to kick off, CBS Sports ranked the top-25 quarterbacks in the country.

Where Does Jayden Maiava Rank Among Top 25 Quarterbacks?

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) points during a play during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Maiava is ranked as the 12th-best quarterback in the sport, heading into week 4, and is two spots higher than he previously was. This season, Maiava has put on a show for USC, currently leading the Big Ten in passing with 989 yards and six touchdowns.

In the latest ranking by CBS Sports, Maiava is ranked as the second-best quarterback in the Big Ten behind Luke Altmyer of Illinois. Similar to Maiava, Altmyer has been very consistent this season as a quarterback, and many are high on him to lead the Fighting Illini to a spot in the College Football Playoff, as Illinois is currently ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25.

Altmyer has thrown for 709 yards and eight touchdown passes through three games this season and will face a tough test in week 4 as the Fighting Illini will travel to Bloomington to take on the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers, in what should be a hostile atmosphere at Memorial Stadium.

Sep 13, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) passes the ball in the first half against the Western Michigan Broncos at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Maiava and Altmyer are set to face off on Sept. 27 in Champaign, in what could be a matchup between undefeated Big Ten teams. First, though USC has to beat Michigan State at home this weekend, and Illinois will have to get past Indiana.

Other Big Ten Quarterbacks Ranked In The Top 25

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) poses against the UC Davis Aggies during the third quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Washington Huskies' Demond Williams Jr (No. 18) and Oregon's Dante Moore (No. 24) are the other two Big Ten quarterbacks that were ranked in the top 25. Many are high on Washington to be a sleeper in the conference this season, and much of that optimism is because of their quarterback.

Williams has seen growth since last season for the Huskies. Heading into Washington's week 4 matchup against its in-state rival, the Washington State Cougars, he has thrown for 480 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs the ball past Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka (4) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Moore has also been impressive in his first three starts for Oregon, as he looks to lead the Ducks back to the CFP and win a second consecutive Big Ten Championship. Moore has recorded 657 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception. Moore and the Ducks will face their in-state rival, Oregon State, this Saturday in Eugene.

