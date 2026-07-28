USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Recognized by Big Ten in Preseason

Ahead of Big Ten Media Days, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava was one of 12 players from the conference to make the Big Ten preseason honor list.

Seven programs are represented by the honorees with Indiana leading the group with three players. Maiava is the lone Trojan to come away with preseason honors. The honorees are selected by coaches, media members and conference officials based on the players’ past performances, potential and expectations heading into the 2026 season.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Big Ten Preseason Honors are as follows:

Wide receiver Charlie Becker, Indiana

Linebacker Rolijah Hardy, Indiana

Defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker, Indiana

Offensive lineman Kade Pieper, Iowa

Defensive lineman Anthony Smith, Minnesota

Quarterback Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Quarterback Dante Moore, Oregon

Defensiveback Koi Perich, Oregon

Quarterback Jayden Maiava, USC

Wide receiver KJ Duff, Rutgers

Running back Antwan Raymond, Rutgers

Maiava is currently in attendance at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, Illinois, alongside Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and defensive linemen Jide Abisiri and Alex VanSumeren

Jayden Maiava’s Stock Continues to Rise Heading Into the 2026 Season

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) heads on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Maiava’s first season as the full-time signal caller, he threw for 3,711 yards (fifth in FBS) with a completion percentage of 65.8, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and had the second best quarterback rating in the nation (89.9). On the ground, Maiava picked up 157 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

The redshirt-senior was one of the best down-field passers in 2025 as well – 39 competitions that traveled 20-plus yards.

At the end of the year, Maiava was selected to the 2025 All Big Ten Third Team, the 2025 Phil Steele All-Big Ten Third Team and the Pro Football Sports Network All-Big Ten Third Team. Maiava was also a Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Finalist and a Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalist.

During the offseason, Maiava was selected as a mentor for the Manning Passing Academy. He also received a nomination for the Allstate AFCA Good Works team due to his community service efforts in California and his hometown of Palolo Valley (Hawaii).

USC Trojans With Big Ten Preseason Mentions

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is not the first preseason recognition Maiava has received. On July 27, the redshirt-senior along with running back Waymond James, wide receiver Tanook Hines, offensive lineman Elijah Paige and defensive linemen Kameryn Crawford and Jahkeem Stewart were named as members of the All-Big Ten Third Team by The Athletic.

On offense, Paige is expected to be the anchor of the line. Hines also has big expectations heading into his sophomore campaign now that he is the only starting returner in his position group. Jordan was on pace to be one of the best backs in the conference until an ankle injury. He’ll be looking to boost his draft stock and wrap up his Trojan career with a career-high season.

As for Crawford and Stewart, the two are expected to start on one of the best defensive line units the program has ever had. With more depth, both players can be kept fresh throughout the year and wreak havoc in conference games to give the Trojans a shot at a College Football Playoff berth.

Transfer cornerback Jontez Williams was the only Trojan selected to the preseason All-Big Ten First Team. After serving as a turnover machine for the Iowa State Cyclones, Williams has recovered from an ACL injury and is ready to produce for the Trojans’ revamped defense.

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