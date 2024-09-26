Bear Alexander Notifies Lincoln Riley Intention to Redshirt After Social Media Drama
USC Trojans defensive tackle Bear Alexander notified coach Lincoln Riley Wednesday that he intends to redshirt, effectively ending his 2024 season, according to multiple reports.
Alexander took to X/Twitter following the Trojans' 27-24 loss to the Michigan Wolverines. He essentially was subtweeting the Trojans for not playing him enough. Now, Alexander won’t be appearing in any more games for USC this season.
The highly-touted defensive lineman transferred from Georgia to USC ahead of the 2023 football season. Alexander was the No. 2 defensive tackle and No. 9 prospect overall in 2022 recruiting class.
Bear Alexander Intends to Redshirt
Bear Alexander played just 21 of the 58 defensive snaps in Saturday’s matchup against Michigan. This season, Alexander has not started any of USC's first three games. In comparison in 2023, Alexander started 12 of 13 games and recorded 47 total tackles for the Trojans last season.
Five other Trojans on the defensive line got more snaps than Alexander in last week's loss. Anthony Lucas, Nate Clifton, Gavin Meyer, Braylan Shelby, and Jamil Muhammad all had more time on the field than Alexander.
This all likely contributed to Alexander announcing that he would be redshirting, first reported by 247Sports, per his guardian Tony Jones.
What’s the reason for the limited snap count? Trojans coach Lincoln Riley addressed the situation after Tuesday's practice.
Riley Addresses Alexander’s Limited Snaps and Social Media Post
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley was asked about Bear Alexander’s comments on social media at his press conference. Riley brushed it off and doesn’t see it as an issue going forward.
“Any time you don’t win, people’s emotions are going to get high,” Riley said. “Everybody just needs to relax... “There’s no story there. I know you guys are looking for one. There’s no story there. Guy’s out here working hard. He’s in a new system, with a new coach."
When it comes to the actual snaps that Alexander was on the field for, Riley gave reason for the limited action.
“We’ve got a handful of guys in those interior positions that we want to play.” Riley said. “Some of that is going to be based on the matchups. Some of that is going to be based on matchups. Some of that’s going to be practice.”
It’s still early enough in the season for Bear Alexander to progress and find himself on the field more often.
“I feel like he’s really starting to get settled in," Riley says.
However, Alexander's father's take on social media tells a rather different story. Tony Jones defended his son on Twitter/X when an account singled Alexander out for his play in the loss to Michigan.
Trojans Look to Get Back on Track
The USC Trojans will host their first-ever Big Ten conference game when the Wisconsin Badgers come into town on Saturday. The Badgers and Trojans are both coming off their first losses of the 2024 season.
Wisconsin got blitzed 42-10 by Alabama. A game in which Wisconsin starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke got injured and will keep him out of Saturday’s matchup.USC is coming off a 27-24 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.
With each team in need of a win to prevent a 2-game losing skid, it’s a huge game early in the season. Kickoff is set for 12:30 pm in the Los Angeles Coliseum.
