How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin Badgers: TV, Injury Update, Preview

How to watch the USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin Badgers. The Big Ten conference showdown is highlighted by USC quarterback Miller Moss and coach Lincoln Riley looking to bounce back and show that USC belongs in the College Football Playoff discussion.

Bri Amaranthus

Aug 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) runs the ball for a touchdown against the San Jose State Spartansduring the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The No. 13 USC Trojans (2-1) will host the unranked Wisconsin Badgers in its first Big Ten regular season game at home on Saturday afternoon at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The game is a sell out and the stakes are high for the Trojans.

USC quarterback Miller Moss and coach Lincoln Riley are looking to bounce back and make a statement that they belong in the College Football Playoff discussion. Moss leads a USC passing offense that ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten Conference (318.7).

After losing to Michigan in the Big House, the Trojans must beat Wisconsin and new starting quarterback Braedyn Locke to get back on track to contend in the Big Ten.

Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; One of the gates to the Big House
The Badgers lost their starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to a season ending knee injury in their loss to Alabama. After replacing Van Dyke against the Crimson Tide, Locke completed 13-of-26 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. Alabama crushed Wisconsin, 42-10. Luckily, Locke and Wisconsin had their bye week this week to make the necessary adjustments as the Badgers begin Big Ten play.

“We got the utmost confidence in Braedyn," said Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell. "A battle all through fall camp and even in spring football, and Braedyn can execute this offense and do some things even different than Tyler can, but it wasn’t going to be enough [against Alabama]."

It won't be easy for Wisconsin to find its groove - USC's defense ranks No. 3 in the nation (and No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference) in first down defense (43). Watch for USC linebacker Eric Gentry, who has been a menace to opposing quarterbacks. Gentry leads the Big Ten in tackles for loss (2.2 per game) which ranks No. 2 in college football.

Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) reacts after the game against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium
HOW TO WATCH

USC will host the Wisconsin Badgers in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 12:30 p.m. PT. on Saturday, September 28th. The TV broadcast will be on CBS.

To listen on radio, fans can tune to ESPN LA 710AM Radio, Trojan Radio Network--KSHP 1400AM, USCTrojans.com and KABC.com and on SiriusXM satellite radio (channels 197, 198, 39

INJURY UPDATE

Tight end Lake McRee went down with a knee injury after taking a low hit from Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill in the third quarter last Saturday. McRee avoided a season-ending injury and is expected to return at some point this season. 

Safety Akili Arnold got banged up against Michigan.

"He's been limited early this week, but hopeful to have him," Riley said about Arnold's availability for the game vs. Wisconsin Badgers.

USC sophomore receiver Makai Lemon went down with a scary injury in the loss to Michigan. Lemon had to be taken to the hospital after slamming his head into the ground on punt coverage.

“He’s doing good,” Riley said on Monday. “He’s rebounded back well, I think as good as you could possibly hope for with that scary of a situation... You obviously never want to see that. Thankfully bounced back well, was able to fly home with us that night and is doing very well.”

FUN FACT

Keep an eye out for USC running back Woody Marks. With his 5 receptions against Michigan, Marks extended his streak of consecutive games with a catch to 48, which is the longest active streak in the nation.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field
RANKINGS: 

USC is ranked No. 13 in the latest AP Poll and in 16th the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Wisconsin is not ranked in either poll.

RECORDS: USC Trojans (2-1) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (2-1)

GAME TIME: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, 12:30 p.m. PT

LOCATION: United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

TV: CBS

THE FINAL WORD Moss on tight ends redshirt freshman Kade Eldridge and freshman Walker Lyons, who will have increased playing time with McRee sidelined.

“They’ve practiced really well,” said Moss. “I think Kade (Eldridge) had a great spring and Walker (Lyons) has been doing really well since he got in. I have a tremendous amount of confidence. I think they’re going to do really well and obviously get some more opportunities.”

