USC Trojans Hosting Multiple Five-Star Recruits, Quarterback Julian Lewis
The No. 13 USC Trojans are set to host a star-studded list of recruits for their matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Trojans will be back in the national spotlight as they usher in a new era with their Big Ten home opener at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
USC is carrying a ton of recruiting momentum early in the season thanks to an impressive win over the LSU Tigers in the season opener and a shutout win over Utah State. Even though the Trojans suffered their first loss of the season to Michigan last week, they more than proved they are ready to compete in the Big Ten. Continuing to bolster the roster with big recruiting weekends like this one can help propel the Trojans to the upper echelon of the conference.
“You got recruits that are looking towards the future,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley following their win vs. LSU. "They see the changes that we’ve made, not just this year but in the last couple of years, and to see those changes come together and see the team play. Not just win the game, but play the way we did, you know what I mean. I’m sure anybody watching that game could see a team that was pretty together and a team that was really fighting and was playing some pretty darn good football in a lot of spurts.”
2025 Recruiting Cycle
A host of committed prospects will be on campus this weekend including, quarterback Julian Lewis (GA), linebacker Jadon Perlotte (GA), cornerback Shamar Arnoux (GA), edge Hayden Lowe (CA), Matai Tagoa'i (CA), cornerback Trestin Castro (CA), running back Riley Wormley (TX) and offensive tackle Elijah Vaikona (CA).
The Trojans will also host Cincinnati commit, defensive tackle Benny Patterson (IN), as well as defensive tackle Floyd Boucard (FL), who decommitted from Oklahoma last week.
"We're definitely still in the market for both of the fronts," Riley said. "Potentially, one more secondary player, but I would say the focus on this current class would be on the offensive line and defensive line going forward given the commits we do have."
2026 Recruiting Cycle
This will also be a big recruiting weekend for future recruiting classes. Four USC commits in the 2026 cycle will be attendance: cornerback Madden Riordan (CA), wide receiver Ja'Myron "Tron" Baker (CA), athlete Joshua Holland (CA) and cornerback Brandon Lockhart (CA).
The Trojans are also hosting a plethora of uncommitted prospects, led by five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons (CA), the brother of USC tight end Walker Lyons.
Lyons is the No. 12 player nationally and No. 4 quarterback, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Running back Deshonne Redeaux (CA), defensive tackle Tank Carrington (NV), cornerback RJ Sermons (CA), offensive tackle Sam Utu (CA) and edge Shaun Scott (CA) will also be in attendance as the Trojans face Wisconsin.
2027 Recruiting Cycle
Edge rusher Richard Wesley (CA) will be the lone player from the 2027 cycle in attendance on Saturday.
Kickoff this Saturday, Sept. 28, will be at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be televised on CBS.
