USC Trojans Recruiting Prospect Justus Terry: Will 5-Star Commit To Georgia Bulldogs?
The decision deadline is nearing for the class of 2025 five-star recruit Justus Terry. Terry is one of the top prospects still without an official commitment. Signing day is only a couple of months away and all eyes are turning to the top prospects.
Defensive lineman Terry once committed to the USC Trojans in March, but then changed his mind a couple of months later, decommitting from USC in June.
This was a tough loss for the USC’s class of 2025. The Trojans are improving on their run defense, but Terry would be a playmaker for USC and new defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.
The defensive lineman is one of the top players from the 2025 class without an official commitment. With him decommiting from USC in June, anything is possible looking ahead in the next couple of months. Terry decommited from the Trojans just one day after five-star EDGE Isaiah Gibson announced that he would also be de-committing from the university as well.
Terry is a big athletic player who excels at run-stopping. His size and athleticism are what make him a high priority for the top teams in the country. Terry will be a difference-maker for whichever team he does end up playing for.
Terry is from Manchester, GA and it is trending that he will play for his home state. Georgia has a whopping 96.8 percent chance to land Terry, according to the On3 Recruiting prediction. Terry had committed to Goergia before he flipped to USC. A lot of movement for this young player.
However, Terry seems to be doing his due diligence as had unexpected visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier this season for their game against USF.
Terry will return to Tuscaloosa (Ala.) this weekend for the Alabama vs. Georgia game when the two powerhouses play on September 28th.
Terry has been slightly back and forth with his commitments. Though it seems the defensive lineman is swaying toward the Bulldogs, expect the unexpected with this prospect. Both Alabama and Georgia are top-five teams in college football heading into the week five matchup.
It can be expected that the 5-star lineman will take his time finalizing his decision. He may see how the season progresses for his top teams. Terry’s recruitment will be one to watch for as signing day approaches. Despite the initial committment to USC, it looks Terry will be playing for the Bulldogs in the future.
However, Terry originally told 247Sports is was a "no brainer" to pick USC, before he decommited. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are not completely out of the race.
