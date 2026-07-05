USC Trojans Stacking Recruiting Classes at Key Position

Last recruiting cycle, USC signed an impressive haul at the wide receiver position in four-stars Boobie Feaster, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley and Luc Weaver, and three-stars Tron Baker and Roderick Tezeno.

It’s a group that has generated plenty of buzz since arriving on campus and ready to make an immediate impact in the fall. So, what have the Trojans done on the recruiting trail in the 2027 class at receiver?

Wide Receiver Recruiting Class

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Quentin Hale | USC Trojans on SI

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star Quentin Hale grew up a USC fan and prior to transferring in the winter, he played at Los Angeles Cathedral (Calif.), a school located five miles away from campus.

The Trojans were aggressive in their pursuit of the No. 50 overall prospect and No. 8 receiver according to 247Sports and landed a commitment from him in February. At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Hale is a big outside receiver with strong hands and a wide catch radius.

He consistently wins at the line of scrimmage with a detailed release package and is able to create separation on vertical routes. The local product has an impressive change of direction for a receiver his size.

Hale has put together an impressive offseason, and this fall he will suit up for one of the premier high school football programs in the country. Centennial has had prolific offenses for nearly 30 years under legendary coach Matt Logan and 2026 expects to be no different.

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When Hamilton (Ariz.) five-star receiver Roye Oliver III became the Trojans first commitment in the 2028 class in late March, there was the expectation that he would eventually reclassify. He made it official in early May, giving USC its eighth commit ranked inside the top 100 overall prospects. Oliver is the No. 97 overall prospect and No. 12 receiver according to 247Sports.

Oliver comes from an incredibly athletic family. His father, RJ, played defensive back at Arizona State. His grandfather, Roye, was a three-time All-American wrestler for the Sun Devils and his grandmother, Toni Griffin, was a sprinter at Arizona State.

Oliver burst onto the scene his freshman season when he caught 43 passes for 861 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he turned it up a notch last fall. Oliver reeled in 92 catches for 1,839 yards and a state-record 29 touchdowns, which earned him MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year honors. Oliver is a dynamic athlete that is real threat to score any time the ball touches his hands. He can also factor into the return game.

Recruiting Class on Offense

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Trojans went into Louisiana to land Hamilton Christian Academy (La.) three-star running back Javon Vital Jr. The four-sport athlete is a high school quarterback that can be utilized in different roles. San Mateo (Calif.) Serra three-star tight end Jace Cannon is a 6-foot-5 pass-catcher that offers position flexibility.

Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle and top 100 recruit Drew Fielder committed to Oregon in early February but an offer from his hometown school later that month gave him something to think about in the spring. Fielder has strong family ties to USC, his grandfather and great uncle won a national championship with the Trojans, and his father is also an alum. He flipped his commitment after three visits to Southern Cal for spring practice in March.

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