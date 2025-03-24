USC Trojans Raise $174 Million For Bloom Football Performance Center: $250 Million Goal
The USC Trojans are making progress on the Bloom Football Performance Center as part of a major overhaul for a number of USC's athletic facilities.
According to the Trojan Athletic Fund, USC has already raised $174 million in donations with the goal set at $225 million. USC officially broke ground on the project on Nov. 11, 2024, after it was announced that the Ronald H. Bloom family gifted $50 million to the university.
"The Bloom Football Performance Center, scheduled to open in summer 2026, includes two full-length outdoor practice fields – one turf and one natural grass – and a three-story building featuring state-of-the-art spaces dedicated to helping USC's student-athletes reach their fullest potential in all aspects of life," the Trojans announced when construction began.
Photos of the construction were posted on to social media, revealing the progress that has been made. Early renderings for the Bloom Football Performance Center show that the Trojans football team will be getting new and improved amenities: locker room, meeting rooms, players lounges, weight room, hydrotheraphy pools, and more. The new facility will also have multiple event spaces for hosting recruits, alumni, and more.
This project is one of the many recent investments that USC has directed towards its football program. In addition, the Trojans hired general manager Chad Bowden away from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in order to boost USC's recruiting efforts.
With the Bloom Football Performance Center, Bowden's hiring, as well as USC coach Lincoln Riley's reported base salary of $10 million, the Trojans have shown that they are serious about climbing back to the top of the college football world. The financial commitment does not stop there, however, as Bowden recently revealed USC's strategy when it comes to name, image, likeness (NIL) and recruiting.
“We’re as aggressive as anyone. We might even be the most aggressive. Our aspirations for what we’re going to do in NIL are as high as anyone in the country and I hope people know it,” said Bowden in a meeting with reporters.
Additionally, Bowden emphasized the importance of recruiting high school prospects from the state of California. According to 247Sports, the Trojans currently have the No.1-ranked recruiting class in 2026, and nine out of USC's 15 commits are from California, including four-star defensive backs RJ Sermons and Brandon Lockhart, as well as four-star defensive lineman Simote Katoanga.
The Trojans are still recruiting, nationally, receiving commitments from top prospects like four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin from Georgia and four-star quarterback Jonas Williams from Illinois.
Ultimately, every move the Trojans have made is with one goal in mind: competing at the highest level in college football.
“USC has everything. The resources here are different than anywhere else in the country. There’s more resources to win here. This is the place to be. There’s not one thing that this place doesn’t have," Bowden said.