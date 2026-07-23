Two Former USC Trojans Ranked Among Best No. 2 Wideouts in NFL
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A position that the USC Trojans have had no problem developing for the NFL is wide receiver. Sports Illustrated ranked the best No. 2 wide receivers in the NFL for the 2026 season. Two former USC stars were in their top 10: Jordan Addison and Michael Pittman Jr.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison is ranked No. 6 on this list of top 10 No. 2 wide receivers in the NFL. Addison played his final season in college at USC in 2022 after previously being with the Pitt Panthers.
In his lone season as a Trojan, Addison hauled in 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named First-team All-Pac-12 and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Addison was selected No. 23 overall by the Vikings.
In his first three seasons in the NFL with Minnesota, Addison has been a great compliment to Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Addison has 175 receptions for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns. As a rookie in 2023, he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.
A few spots below Addison on the list at No. 9 is another former Trojan, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Pittman played his collegiate football career with USC from 2016-2019. In his four seasons with USC, Pittman had 171 receptions for 2,519 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was named First-team All-Pac-12 in 2017 and 2019 and Second-team All-American in 2019.
Pittman declared for the 2020 NFL Draft and was selected in the second round by the Indianapolis Colts. That’s where Pittman spent the first six years of his NFL career from 2020-2025. He hauled in 485 receptions for 5,254 yards and 25 touchdowns.
In March of 2026, the Colts traded Pittman to the Steelers for a sixth round draft pick. He will open the season up as the No. 2 option behind behind Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. Metcalf had 59 receptions for 850 yards and six touchdowns last season in Pittsburgh. It will be interesting to see if Pittman can work his way to being the No. 1 target.
In addition to USC having some of the top No. 2 weapons in the NFL, they also boast some of the top No. 1 options in the NFL.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is among the best wide receivers in the NFL. He played for USC from 2018-2020, bringing in 178 receptions for 2,270 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was named Second-team All-Pac-12 in 2019 and First-team All-Pac-12 in 2020. St. Brown declared for the 2021 NFL Draft and was picked in the fourth round by the Lions.
He has turned into a star in Detroit through his first five seasons. St. Brown has 547 receptions for 6,252 yards and 44 touchdowns. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and was named First-team All-Pro in 2023 and 2024.
Another elite Trojans target in the NFL is Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London. London had 160 receptions for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns for USC from 2019-2021 before being selected No. 8 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Falcons. He was named the 2021 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.
In his first four seasons in Atlanta, London has 309 receptions for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1