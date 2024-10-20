Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Dominates Minnesota Vikings With 112-Yard Game
In a pivotal division matchup between two of the best teams in the NFL, the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions edged out a 31-29 victory in Minnesota. The Lions moved to 5-1 on the season and, most importantly, got their first division win of the year. On a day where quarterback Jared Goff, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and safety Brian Branch stole the show, it was once again former USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown who quietly dominated the game.
The former USC Trojan was steady all game, hauling in eight receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. Arguably, the most important play was a difficult 14-yard reception on the final offensive drive for the Lions. With two defenders draped on him, St. Brown still maintained possession through contact and the ground. The catch set up kicker Jake Bates for the field goal that would ultimately win the game for Detroit.
It was the first game this season that St. Brown had a 100-yard performance along with a touchdown reception. Another impressive stat is St. Brown caught all eight of his targets. Coming into the game, St. Brown had 31 receptions, and 21 of those were for a touchdown or first down. It’s that type of reliability that can be counted on in crunch time. St. Brown is also rounding out his skill set.
For his quick-game prowess and short-area burst, St. Brown has been pegged as a player reliant on the quick slant for success. St. Brown is turning that notion on its head with vertical success, such as the touchdown reception he had early in the game, and the intermediate success he’s having, like the big-time reception to get into field goal range. As St. Brown continues to find ways to improve, the Lions are becoming increasingly difficult to slow down in the passing game.
St. Brown is playing like one of the best receivers in the league and should finally be getting the proper credit his play has warranted over the last three seasons. In a game where a large faction of football fans and pundits believe the best wide receiver in the world was on the other team in Vikings' wide receiver Justin Jefferson, it was St. Brown who left the game with the most catches and receiving yards. The Detroit Lions are 5-1 as a byproduct of a machine they've built both offensively and defensively, and Amon-Ra St. Brown is arguably the most important factor on the offensive side of the ball.
