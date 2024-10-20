USC Trojans' Fourth-and-1 Field Goal Failure Highlights Lincoln Riley's Larger Issues
Following the two-minute timeout in the fourth quarter, with the USC Trojans leading by six, they faced a critical fourth and one at the Maryland 24-yard line. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley elected to kick a field goal, rather than keeping his offense out on the field. Michael Lantz’s 41-yard attempt was blocked by Maryland’s Donnell Brown and returned into USC territory.
“There was a lot of discussion back-and-forth,” Riley said. “It was close. The book certainly says up six you can make it a nine-point lead and make it really really difficult for them to win, obviously if you convert that. 41-yard field goal we feel good about it, obviously a protection bust in there, and those are mistakes you can’t make on the road.”
The Terrapins would take advantage of the short field. A costly pass interference penalty by cornerback John Humphrey on the second play of the drive helped get the Maryland offense get rolling and quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. scored the go-ahead touchdown with 53 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Terrapins a 29-28 win.
Whether it was the right call or not is up for debate. A 41-yard field is not a given, but it’s certainly something you expect your kicker to make. Regardless, the failure late in the fourth quarter speaks to a larger and consistent issue for the Trojans this season.
Its same story being told over and over again. Critical mistakes at key moments and the ability to execute in the fourth quarter from the coaching staff and the players is well-documented this season. As a result, USC has been unable to close out games.
Against Michigan, the Trojans held a four-point lead with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter. USC had the opportunity to close out the game but three plays that netted negative three yards took less than a minute off the clock and gave the ball back to the Wolverines.
Missed tackles on Kalel Mullings sprung a 63-yard run that set them up in the red zone. Later in the drive, Mullings punched it in for a 1-yard run go-ahead touchdown with 37 seconds remaining to give the Wolverines a 27-24 win.
Against Minnesota, early in the fourth quarter with the Trojans up by seven in Golden Gophers territory, Moss was pressured and hit as he was throwing. The ball floated up in the air and was intercepted by Devin Williams. Minnesota took advantage of the costly mistake and would tie the game at 17.
On the Trojans next possession, an intentional grounding penalty set them behind the chains. Two more incompletions on second and third down gave it right back to Minnesota. Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold would be called for an unnecessary roughness penalty on the punt, which kickstarted the Gophers game-winning drive. Max Brosmer's one-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal with 56 seconds remaining gave Minnesota the 24-17 win.
Penn State converted twice on fourth down late in the game on a drive that tied the game at 30. USC had an opportunity to the win the game with under just under three minutes remaining. Riley took a very conservative approach on the drive and Moss was intercepted just as they crossed midfield and a pass that was overthrown to Duce Robinson.
The Trojans got the ball first in the overtime period, Lantz missed his field goal attempt, Penn State’s Ryan Barker would nail a 36-yard field goal, and the Nittany Lions walked away with a 33-30 victory.
The Trojans have held a lead in all seven games this season but sit with a 3-4 record. They’ve had the opportunity to put the game in every single one of their four losses, but costly mistakes at critical moments have been the story of the season.
“We’ve been a good enough team to have a chance to win every game, but we haven’t been quite good enough to separate,” Riley said. “And when you put yourself in these moments you are going to have to make some plays to beat somebody. Especially on the road. You’re going to have to make that field goal or make that fourth-down tackle or make that catch or throw or block or whatever it is because it’s not going to be handed to you.”
USC is three years into a 10-year, $110 million dollar contract that lured Riley away from the Oklahoma Sooners in November 2021. Riley faced immense pressure coming into 2024 after a disappointed 8-5 season in 2023, but this program is vastly underachieving under Riley once again.
