USC Trojans Ranked Inside Top 10 After Texas, Alabama, Clemson Upsets?
The USC Trojans started the 2025 season with a bang, scoring 73 points in front of the home crowd at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in a dominant win over Missouri State. There were a number of blowouts across the country, but there were also some exciting upsets and top-10 matchups on Saturday.
Upset-Filled Weekend
To kickoff the college football season, No. 1 Texas lost to No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Clemson lost at home to No. 9 LSU, and No. 8 Alabama was upset by an unranked Florida State team. With all of the week 1 excitement, how much will the AP Top 25 Poll change?
After knocking off the preseason No. 1 team in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes should take over the top spot in the rankings. Ohio State's defense was dominant as the Buckeyes offense only needed 14 points to defeat Texas, 14-7.
However, the ESPN's College Football Power Index (FPI) was updated on Sunday, and the Texas Longhorns still hold the No. 1 spot. Some of the biggest movers in ESPN's power rankings are the No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels and the No. 6 USC Trojans.
USC was unranked in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, but they were considered a top-15 team by ESPN before the season started.
After the Trojans' 60-point win over Missouri State, USC is now ranked even higher. According to the FPI, USC behind No. 3 Ohio State and No. 5 Penn State as the third-highest ranked team in the Big Ten, followed by No. 7 Oregon and No. 20 Michigan.
ESPN's FPI Top 25:
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Ole Miss
5. Penn State
6. USC
7. Oregon
8. Notre Dame
9. Tennessee
10. LSU
11. South Carolina
12. Florida
13. Alabama
14. Texas A&M
15. Miami
16. Auburn
17. BYU
18. Missouri
19. Houston
20. Michigan
21. Clemson
22. Oklahoma
23. Iowa State
24. SMU
25. Kansas
On the other hand, the AP Top 25 Poll will most likely paint a different picture of Saturday's results. Teams that started the season with a loss will probably be dropped by AP voters, but they can certainly move their way back up the rankings.
Alabama and Clemson are expected to fall while Florida State fans should expect to see the Seminoles ranked inside the top 25.
ESPN has the Trojans as a top-10 team in the country. Will they remain unranked in the AP Top 25 Poll? BYU is unranked in the AP Poll and No. 17 according to ESPN's FPI. Might the Cougars join the Trojans as new additions to the top-25 rankings?
With No. 6 Notre Dame playing No. 10 Miami on Sunday after a full slate of games on Saturday, there could still be even more shuffling at the top of the rankings in college football. In addition, No. 13 South Carolina plays Virginia Tech on Sunday.
Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. LSU
3. Penn State
4. Georgia
5. Notre Dame*
6. Oregon
7. Miami*
8. Arizona State
9. Illinois
10. South Carolina*
11. Clemson
12. Florida
13. Michigan
14. SMU
15. Florida State
16. Oklahoma
17. Iowa State
18. Alabama
19. Ole Miss
20. Texas A&M
21. Indiana
22. Texas Tech
23. Tennessee
24. BYU
25. USC
*Plays on Sunday, Aug. 31