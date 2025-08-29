All Trojans

USC Trojans Coaches, Veterans Reveal First Impression of Five-Star Recruit RJ Sermons

Local five-star cornerback RJ Sermons reclassified from the 2026 to the 2025 class over the summer. Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn and redshirt senior cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson shared their early impressions of the highly coveted recruit.

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the second half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) five-star cornerback RJ Sermons was originally one of the crown jewels of the USC Trojans No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. 

The local prospect had been a frequent visitor at his hometown school since he was in elementary school. His father, Rodney Sr., played running back for the Trojans from 1994-97.

Reclassification 

Sermons, who was the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2026 class, reclassified to the 2025 class in May and officially enrolled over the summer. He joined his older brother, Cameron, who joined the team as a preferred walk-on at receiver in the summer as well. 

Reclassification is something that has become more common in the NIL era. Alabama star receiver Ryan Williams did it a year ago and played his entire freshman season at 17 years old.

USC five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, before he reclassified to the 2025 class last October. 

Two of the Trojans commits in the 2026 class, Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman and DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster reclassified from the 2027 class earlier this year. 

2025 Impact 

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Jose State Spartans defensive back DJ Harvey (2) celebrates a stop against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Barring any significant changes or injuries, Sermons is headed for a redshirt year, which long term could be the best route for him. Redshirt seniors DJ Harvey and DeCarlos Nicholson will start at cornerback, with redshirt freshmen Marcelles Williams and Braylon Conley rotating as the backups. 

Sophomore transfer Chasen Johnson will factor in when he’s healthy and redshirt sophomore Kevin Longstreet is third on the depth chart at both cornerback positions. 

Fans see the five-star rating and immediately want an impact player from day one, but having a year of development, especially for someone that doesn’t turn 18 until November, will be beneficial in the long run. Just ask Williams and Conley, two players that have made tremendous strides in their second season on campus.

USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn detailed what he saw from Sermons during fall camp. 

“Speed. Not being here at all in spring, coming out in camp is tough, but his first day out, like his speed is apparent and he has a lot of ability,” Lynn said. "He's just a guy we seem to get as many reps as possible. He needs to make all the mistakes out here on the field because there's going to be plenty of them made. But he's a guy that has a bright future."

Sermons ran a 20.88 in the 200 meters, which qualified him for the California State Track and Field Championships. He also clocked a personal best of 10.30 in the 100, both times were the second fastest times in California this past track season.

Impression on Veterans 

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson (17) warms cup before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Sermons has immense talent, it’s why he was earned a coveted fifth star in the spring before reclassifying. But it’s not the talent that has impressed Nicholson so far. 

“How quickly he picks up the coaching and able to translate it and get better and get what coach wants him to do,” Nicholson said. “I think that's the best part and he's just willing to learn.”

