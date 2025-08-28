USC Trojans Make Surprising Move Along Defensive Line: First Official Depth Chart
The USC Trojans posted their first official depth chart in anticipation of their season-opening game on Aug. 30 vs. the Missouri State Bears. There wasn't too many surprises on the list, but one move on the defensive side of the ball stood out among the rest.
Redshirt junior Devan Thompkins was listed above some of the Trojans' high profile defensive line transfers at one of the defensive tackle spots. Thompkins has been earning rave reviews all offseason-long and is in line to become a starter.
USC's Coaching Staff Thoughts On Thompkins
Last season, Thompkins made the most of his extended playing time. He registered 24 tackles, three pass deflections, and one and a half sacks. During the Trojans' football media day earlier in the fall, USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn gave Thompkins really high praise for his work over the offseason.
"Kameryn Fountain is the most improved player from that 2024 class, but outside of that class, Devan Thompkins is the most improved guy on defense," Lynn said
Lynn complemented Thompkins' versatility, which is highlighted by being listed as the second string defensive end behind Anthony Lucas, and his growth as a leader over the offseason. With the Trojans continuing to select captains on a weekly basis, Thompkins could see himself as a multiple time selection.
"Dev can play every position up front," Lynn said. "He doesn't complain. He just does everything that we ask. He's taken a step up in terms of being a leader in that room. He's a big part of what we do on defense."
Trojans' Depth Along Defensive Line
Behind Thompkins at defensive tackle is two of USC's prized additions from this past transfer portal cycle.
Keeshawn Silver, a Kentucky transfer, was ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 25 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports' Rankings. He will enter the season with big expectations despite being listed as a No. 2 on the depth chart.
Jamaal Jarrett transferred in from Georgia over the offseason. The No. 16 defensive lineman in the transfer portal, Jarrett's size at 6-5, 350 pounds will probably have him fill in as a nose tackle in certain defensive fronts.
Notable Depth Chart Standouts
The absence of cornerback Chasen Johnson is notable. He is tending to an injury he recently sustained during fall camp that knocked him out of the season-opener vs. Missouri State, but it's still notable that he's missing.
Johnson was battling for a starting spot at cornerback for the Trojans. Listed on the depth chart as the two cornerback starters are DJ Harvey and DeCarlos Nicholson. Expect to see Johnson get back into the mix when he comes back from injury.