Big Ten Coaches Reveal Season Sleep Schedule: Lincoln Riley’s Response Stands Out

The Big Ten Network shared a video with fans from this summer's media day, asking every coach in the conference how much sleep they get during the grind of the football season. USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley was among those featured in the video, which sparked a conversation online.

Nathan Fusco

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Big Ten Network shared a video with fans from this summer's media day, asking every coach in the conference how much sleep they get during the grind of the football season. USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley was among those featured in the video, which sparked a conversation online. While the clip was fun, it also serves as a timely reminder of the growing pressure surrounding Riley as the Trojans prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Missouri State Bears.

The Instagram video quickly spread across social media, but for Riley, the conversation comes at a time when sleep may be hard to come by. USC enters its second full season as a member of the Big Ten, and with it comes mounting pressure to deliver right away.

Lincoln Riley Needs to Start Fast

The Trojans open the year in Los Angeles against the Missouri State Bears, a game that on paper looks like a mismatch, but still carries weight for a program aiming to show early progress after a rocky 2024 campaign.

Riley’s reputation as one of the nation’s best offensive minds has never been in question, but questions continue to swirl about USC’s ability to win the line of scrimmage and contend in a league known for its physical play. The offensive line shuffle during fall camp has been a major storyline, with coaches working to identify starters who can protect quarterback Jayden Maiava and power the running game.

For Riley, those decisions will define how USC stacks up not only in week 1 but throughout the grind of Big Ten competition.

That grind is exactly what makes the Big Ten Network’s “sleep” video so relatable. Every coach admits to long hours and late nights, and Riley is no exception. Between roster management and NIL-related recruiting battles, his workload extends far beyond game planning.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back BJ Mayes (20) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Will the Pressure Be Too Much For the USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley?

While fans may chuckle at the reality of short nights, the subtext is clear: the margin for error in the Big Ten is razor-thin, and preparation never stops. And there will always be pressure to do more. Every coach will question their own dedication if they end up losing a game. Did I prepare enough? Was there more I could have done? These questions will nag at you, and every loss only compounds the problem.

In complete contrast, Missouri State coach Ryan Beard has already embraced the underdog role, saying his Bears have “zero to lose” against the Trojans.

That only heightens the stakes for Riley, who knows that anything short of a dominant performance will invite questions about USC’s readiness. A decisive win could quiet doubts for at least a week, but a sluggish showing would amplify concerns that have followed the program into its Big Ten debut.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the season approaches, Riley’s lack of sleep feels less like a quirky tidbit and more like a reflection of the pressure surrounding USC football. The Trojans have built one of the nation’s top recruiting classes for 2026, but can they make it that far?

Now, the on-field results must match the off-field momentum. For Riley, the season opener against Missouri State is the first test in proving USC can meet its lofty expectations.

