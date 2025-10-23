USC Trojans Receive Notable Ranking In Top-25
After suffering their second loss, the USC Trojans have been kicked out of the Top 25 rankings, again.
However, what Trojan fans are still pleased with is the revamped Trojan roster and coaching staff that have immediately impacted coach Lincoln Riley's fourth team as head coach.
For college football analyst Greg McElroy, USC's second loss has not allowed him to give up on them just yet.
Greg McElroy's Top 25 Includes USC Trojans
McElroy, host of Always College Football podcast, releases his very own top 25 rankings after each weekend of football.
After week 8, despite the Trojans 34-24 loss to the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, McElroy kept the Trojans in his top 25 sneaking in at No. 24, even though the AP rankings left them on the cusp at No. 26.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Texas A&M Aggies
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Miami Hurricanes
7. Oregon Ducks
8. Ole Miss Rebels
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
10. Oklahoma Sooners
11. Virginia Cavaliers
12. Vanderbilt Commodores
13. BYU Cougars
14. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
15. Louisville Cardinals
16. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
17. Missouri Tigers
18. Cincinnati Bearcats
19. Texas Longhorns
20. Arizona State Sun Devils
21. Michigan Wolverines
22. Tennessee Volunteers
23. LSU Tigers
24. USC Trojans
25. USF Bulls
In McElroy's previous ranking, prior to the Notre Dame game, USC was ranked as McElroy's No. 10 team after the week 7 win over Michigan.
Regarding the 33-13 win over the Wolverines, McElroy's analysis of adding USC in his top 25 comes from that win, emphasizing having that win makes them a solid team, but still has mistakes to fix.
"They still have that win against Michigan who's 5-2. Their losses came against Illinois and against Notre Dame," McElroy said on Always College Football. "SC is still solid, but there's still things to figure out right now. They do at least have a good win at their disposal against the Wolverines."
USC Trojans Can Still Be Big Ten Title Contenders
After the second loss, the need for wins to earn Big Ten title contention is real, and the Trojans have five games left to accomplish their first Big Ten title under Riley.
The Trojans have one of the most talented and explosive offenses in the country, leading the conference in mutliple categories.
Quarterback Jayden Maiava leads the conference in passing yards with 2,180 and 350.1 per game, wide receiver Makai Lemon leads in receiving yards with 758 and the USC offense altogether leads in total offense with 3,710 total offensive yards and 530.1 per game.
USC has established itself as one of the stronger offensive units in the conference. However, during the bye week, the Trojans will need to focus on cementing their defensive physicality and continue building a more consistent run game.
Despite the run game now headlined by running backs King Miller and Bryan Jackson, both have proved they have the skills to compete and bring an intense, high level run game to every opponent.
Against Michigan, Miller rushed for 158 yards with a 49-yard rushing touchdown, while Jackson rushed for 35 yards and a 29-yard rushing touchdown.
Against the Fighting Irish, the run game combined for 68 total yards, 24 negative yards and zero rushing touchdowns, a wake-up call for their remaining road games at Nebraska and at Oregon.
As for USC's defense, they allowed the most rushing yards all season in week 8, and the most under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn with 306.
Lynn spoke to the media following Wednesday's practice, and stressed that they have a talented defense, but playing together as one will win or lose games.
“When we're all on the same page, we know we can be a good defense. We have to trust that the guy next to us is going to do his job and that we don’t have to overcompensate.”
USC enters their final bye weekend of the season, with an emphasis on fundamentals and basics before their week 10 road matchup at Nebraska on Nov. 1.