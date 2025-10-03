Why USC Trojans’ Offense Can Fuel Big Ten Title Run
After suffering their first loss of the season, the USC Trojans still have time to make their case as a Big Ten contender.
Entering their first bye weekend of the season, the Trojans look ahead to hosting No. 20 Michigan in front of a sold-out crowd at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Especially after week 5 of competition, USC holds first place spots in multiple categories within the conference, including highest average points scored, most passing yards and most receiving yards.
USC Trojans Showcase Most Efficient Offense in Big Ten
Even after a heartbreaking loss against No. 22 Illinois, the Trojans offense still held their own, producing four touchdowns, 364 yards of passing offense and 126 yards on the ground.
After putting up 32 points against the Fighting Illini, USC held their first place spot in most efficient offense in the Big Ten, averaging 48.4 points per game.
USC does not hold on by much, with the Indiana Hoosiers right behind with 47.8 and the Oregon Ducks with 46.6.
What they also lead the Big Ten in is most offensive yards with 2,825, total points scored with 242 and passing yards per game with 339.
MORE: How 5-Star Quarterback Husan Longstreet Could Shake Up USC's Offense
MORE: Burning Questions Surround USC Trojans Program During Crucial Bye Week
MORE: USC’s Schedule Turns Brutal as Defensive Concerns Intensify
Win or lose, it’s no secret that the Trojans offense has been consistent and powerful all season long.
With quarterback Jayden Maiava at the helm under the offensive direction of coach Lincoln Riley, the versatile athleticism of wide receiver Makai Lemon and power on the ground from running back Waymond Jordan, the Trojans have a clear shot of earning more wins solely from their strong attack.
Why USC Trojans Offense Is Elite
The Trojans defense did not deliver a clean performance last weekend, with another game of excessive penalties, 34 points allowed and over 300 passing yards from the Fighting Illini.
With a weekend off, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and the Trojans defense has time to heal an injured secondary room, and clean up on penalties.
What Riley and Trojan fans can have full faith in is the offense.
Leading the conference in multiple offensive categories is a complete change of pace compared to the 2024 USC offense.
The running back room exerts the same ground strength as Houston Texans running back Woody Marks and Texas Tech Quinten Joyner did, Lemon and wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane are seen as one of the nation’s most dynamic duo and Maiava has looked comfortable all season leading the offense.
The offseason hype Maiava received following his short 2024 season performance has been translated on the field.
College football analysts also view Maiava as one of the most elite, in FBS and the Big Ten. Analyst Greg McElroy ranked his top 5 college quarterbacks through week 5, and spoke highly of what Maiava has brought to the table.
“Statistically, he’s been the best quarterback so far. If you look at wins against replacement, other metrics, several metrics in college football have him at number one,” McElroy said on an episode of Always College Football. “He looks extremely comfortable. He’s got a great supporting cast, and he is delivering a lot of difficult throws on a week-to-week basis, and he doesn’t miss many, man. Jayden Maiava is playing at an outrageously high level for the Trojans.”
Next Game Mentality For USC
The challenge for Riley and the Trojans is having one loss entering the next two weeks on their schedule – facing No. 20 Michigan followed by a road contest at rival No. 21 Notre Dame.
This is, arguably, the toughest stretch for USC all season.
Against the Wolverines, who boast a powerful and strong defensive unit, Maiava must put points on the board early – making it difficult for Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood to match their offensive production.
However, the Wolverines’ pass rush has been elite this season — something the Trojans must be mindful of, especially after the recent position shuffle with starting center Kilian O’Connor sidelined by injury.
Facing Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish, the only two-loss in the top 25, allows another chance for USC to exert their offensive dominance. Through four games Notre Dame has played, they have allowed 111 points total.
The Fighting Irish have found their footing again, scoring 56 points against both the Purdue Boilermakers and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
If USC can deliver a consistent offensive showing, and break down each defensive unit on both the ground and in the air, two Trojan wins are very likely.