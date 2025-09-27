All Trojans

USC Receiver Makai Lemon Earns MVP Despite Trojans’ Heartbreaking Loss

The USC Trojans lost their first game of the season 34-32 to the Illinois Fighting Illini on a made 41-yard field goal as time expired. Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon did all he could in the loss and was USC's MVP of the game.

Cory Pappas

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini by a final score of 34-32 on a walk-off 41-yard field goal. USC was down nearly the whole game before taking the lead late in the fourth quarter before the game winning Illinois field goal as time expired. 

Makai Lemon was once again, the player of the game for the Trojans. 

Makai Lemon Earns MVP vs. Illinois

USC Trojans Makai Lemon Wide Receiver Lincoln Riley Illinois Fighting Illini MVP Jayden Maiava Michigan Wolverines Big Ten
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

For the second straight week, Lemon was USC’s MVP. Anytime the Trojans needed a big play to keep them in the game, Lemon came up huge. He had 11 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. 

Both of his touchdowns were in the fourth quarter. The first was on a 4th and 8 in the Illinois red-zone. Lemon caught a 19-yard touchdown and then the ensuing two-point conversion to cut the Illinois lead down to 31-25 with just under 10 minutes to go in the game.

USC Trojans Makai Lemon Wide Receiver Lincoln Riley Illinois Fighting Illini MVP Jayden Maiava Michigan Wolverines Big Ten
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Jaheim Clarke (6) pursues Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

After Illinois fumbled the ball, USC took over down six points and looking for the lead. The Trojans drove the ball down to the Illinois 16-yard line. On 1st and 10, quarterback Jayden Maiava found Lemon in the left corner of the end zone. The extra point gave USC the lead with 1:55 remaining in the game. That would be the last time USC would have the ball. 

Illinois went right down the field, getting into field goal range. Kicker David Olano 41-yarder split the uprights as the clock struck zero to hand USC their first loss of the season. The Trojans are now 4-1. 

USC Drops To 4-1

USC Trojans Makai Lemon Wide Receiver Lincoln Riley Illinois Fighting Illini MVP Jayden Maiava Michigan Wolverines Big Ten
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles with the ball during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The Trojans found themselves down right out of the gates against Illinois. On the first drive of the game USC was driving down the field until running back Waymond Jordan fumbled. Illinois recovered and their offense finished the job to take a 7-0 lead. USC would not lead in this game until the fourth quarter. 

Although USC’s run game had their struggles, the offense was not the problem in this game, especially once they came alive in the second half. The problem was D’Anton Lynn’s defense. Illinois had 502 total yards of offense and controlled the line of scrimmage. The Fighting Illini rushed for 171 yards on about five yards per carry.

Michigan Wolverines Next Up

USC Trojans Makai Lemon Wide Receiver Lincoln Riley Illinois Fighting Illini MVP Jayden Maiava Michigan Wolverines Big Ten
Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

USC will now fly back home and have a bye week before their game against the Michigan Wolverines at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 11. 

Michigan is currently on a bye week and will be playing the Wisconsin Badgers before this trip to the west coast. The game between USC and Michigan will be played in front of what is expected to be a sold-out crowd.

It will be interesting to see if the hype for this game has died down due to USC not being undefeated anymore.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

