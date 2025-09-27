USC Receiver Makai Lemon Earns MVP Despite Trojans’ Heartbreaking Loss
The USC Trojans fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini by a final score of 34-32 on a walk-off 41-yard field goal. USC was down nearly the whole game before taking the lead late in the fourth quarter before the game winning Illinois field goal as time expired.
Makai Lemon was once again, the player of the game for the Trojans.
Makai Lemon Earns MVP vs. Illinois
For the second straight week, Lemon was USC’s MVP. Anytime the Trojans needed a big play to keep them in the game, Lemon came up huge. He had 11 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
Both of his touchdowns were in the fourth quarter. The first was on a 4th and 8 in the Illinois red-zone. Lemon caught a 19-yard touchdown and then the ensuing two-point conversion to cut the Illinois lead down to 31-25 with just under 10 minutes to go in the game.
After Illinois fumbled the ball, USC took over down six points and looking for the lead. The Trojans drove the ball down to the Illinois 16-yard line. On 1st and 10, quarterback Jayden Maiava found Lemon in the left corner of the end zone. The extra point gave USC the lead with 1:55 remaining in the game. That would be the last time USC would have the ball.
Illinois went right down the field, getting into field goal range. Kicker David Olano 41-yarder split the uprights as the clock struck zero to hand USC their first loss of the season. The Trojans are now 4-1.
USC Drops To 4-1
The Trojans found themselves down right out of the gates against Illinois. On the first drive of the game USC was driving down the field until running back Waymond Jordan fumbled. Illinois recovered and their offense finished the job to take a 7-0 lead. USC would not lead in this game until the fourth quarter.
Although USC’s run game had their struggles, the offense was not the problem in this game, especially once they came alive in the second half. The problem was D’Anton Lynn’s defense. Illinois had 502 total yards of offense and controlled the line of scrimmage. The Fighting Illini rushed for 171 yards on about five yards per carry.
Michigan Wolverines Next Up
USC will now fly back home and have a bye week before their game against the Michigan Wolverines at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 11.
Michigan is currently on a bye week and will be playing the Wisconsin Badgers before this trip to the west coast. The game between USC and Michigan will be played in front of what is expected to be a sold-out crowd.
It will be interesting to see if the hype for this game has died down due to USC not being undefeated anymore.