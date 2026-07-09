One Key Question for USC Receiver Tron Baker Before Freshman Season

Freshman receiver Tron Baker was USC’s first commitment in the 2026 class when he announced his pledge in September 2023, his sophomore year in high school.

Baker had shined alongside Trojans Biletnikoff Award winning receiver Makai Lemon when he was a freshman and Lemon was a senior at Los Alamitos (Calif.). Baker transferred to Sierra Canyon (Calif.) for his senior season and played with freshmen cornerback Brandon Lockhart and safety Madden Riordan, both of whom also committed to USC in the fall of 2023. The three of them became the foundation of the No. 1 recruiting class.

Tron Baker Turns Heads in the Spring

USC Trojans freshman receiver Tron Baker | USC Trojans on SI

The Trojans had a different practice schedule this spring than previous ones. They started the first week of March, practiced for two weeks and then took a week off for spring break and then practiced for two more weeks.

After the first practice back from break, former USC All-American receiver and national champion Mike Williams, who currently serves as the assistant director of player development, walked off the field raving about what he had been seeing from Baker.

From there, the buzz around Baker continued to ramp up. The local product shined in the teams scrimmage inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to wrap up the third week. His name was brought up veterans almost every day for the final two weeks of practice as someone that was standing out.

“Tron reminds me of Tahj Washington," said USC coach Lincoln Riley in April. "They’re a little bit different skillset, Tron’s a little bit longer, Tahj is probably a little more explosive but they’re very reliable. They’re very tough, very smart, very dependable, make tough, competitive catches. Tron hasn’t missed a rep out here.

"He’s one of those guys that’s always there and I think will outlast a lot of people the way Tahj did. He works really hard at it, always competing. As a young guy it’s been nice to see that out of him.”

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Washington transferred from Memphis to USC in 2021. He became a reliable go-to target for quarterback Caleb Williams in his Heisman Trophy winning season in 2022. The following season he caught 59 passes for 1,082 yards and eight touchdowns. Washington recorded at least 50 catches and 600 receiving yards in each of his three seasons at Southern Cal.

And in his career, Washington caught 209 passes for 3,224 yards and eight touchdowns. Washington may not be well-known outside of USC or the Pac-12 but Baker receiving the comparison is no small feat.

Baker joins a young but talented receiver room. Can he find a spot in the rotation as a true freshman?

Outside Receiver Competition

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sophomore Tanook Hines returns after starting opposite of Ja'Kobi Lane last season. Hines exploded the second half of the year and is looking to build upon that in his second season. NC State transfer Terrell Anderson was the lone addition the Trojans made at receiver in portal. Anderson is coming off a breakout season for the Wolfpack in 2025.

Freshmen Boobie Feaster and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt were both top 50 overall prospects in the 2026 class and expected to be immediate contributors this fall. Sophomore Corey Simms is a big target at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds. The former four-star recruit only had 21 offensive snaps last season but saw action in all 13 games as a key special teams contributor.

Luc Weaver was a four-star recruit in the 2026 class that took part in spring practice and three-star Roderick Tezeno arrived in May.

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