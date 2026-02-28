USC Trojans Receivers Still Feeling the Impacts Ja'Kobi Lane, Makai Lemon

When Ja’Kobi Lane was limited the first couple of weeks of fall camp as he recovered from a broken foot, he essentially served as an extra receivers coach.

The USC Trojans wideout was at the front of the line yelling out commands as every single player was running routes, stressing the details and not just going through the motions because that’s how he practiced.

It’s also how Makai Lemon practiced. Everything the former Trojans receiver did was detailed as if he were facing a defense on Saturday’s and done at full speed. It’s why he won the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the top receiver in college football.

Lemon and Lane's relentless work ethic is why they’re preparing to hear their name called at the 2026 NFL Draft. It’s the goal for every player that walks on campus to reach that level. Their habits have resonated with the Trojans returning receivers.

Returning Players in USC Wide Receiver Room

The number of returning players at the position is thin, but there is a trio of former four-star receivers from the 2025 class that was around last season in Tanook Hines, Corey Simms and Romero Ison, as well as redshirt sophomore Zacharyus Williams.

“For the guys that were in the building last year, it gave them a sense of reality," said USC receivers coach Dennis Simmons. "They go to the same workouts as those guys, they do the same runs with those guys, and they see those guys day in and day out on the practice field. You get a bird's eye view of what it takes to achieve some of those accomplishments that those guys have had. They were there and got a chance to see their work ethic. For a coach it’s always a pleasure when you see those guys leading and those guys got an opportunity to see.”

USC is preparing to begin spring practice on Tuesday, March 3. But as they go through light team work on the field and meetings, Simmons is starting to some similarities in the approach of the returning players as he did with Lemon and Lane.

“Moving forward with some of the offseason stuff that we’ve done thus far as far as the walk-thrus, you can see where Makai’s details and nuances on plays," Simmons said. "Those guys are asking some of the same questions he asked when he was here. Focusing on some of the ball drills that we did with the jugs machines that Ja’Kobi constantly working at. You see some of those guys do some of the same things there.”

Where the Returning Players Fit in the Offense

Hines is next in line to be the Trojans No. 1 receiver. He earned a starting role alongside Lemon and Lane coming out of fall camp, despite not enrolling until the summer. Hines described the two receivers as "great role models" during the season and finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

In two of the final three games this past season, he recorded at least 140 receiving yards, indicating he was no longer just a freshman at that point and had a strong rapport with quarterback Jayden Maiava. Now, in year two, it’s not enough to be a budding star. Hines has to take that next step and prove he can be a consistent top target.

Simms only played 21 offensive snaps but was a key contributor on special teams, appearing in all 13 games, which speaks volume. For anyone that has seen a practice at the FBS level, the special teams portions are highly competitive and intense. Those spots are not given, they’re earned.

Ison only saw action in one game last season and is itching to get on the field in 2026. Hines and Simms will play on the outside, while Ison and Williams are playing in the slot.

Hines is a starter but Williams, Simms and Ison are going to battle NC State transfer Terrell Anderson and then a group of ultra-talented freshman that are ready to contribute for a spot in the rotation this fall.