USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Embracing Leadership Role with Young Receivers

LOS ANGELES - It’s year three for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava in Trojans coach Lincoln Riley's system. The Trojans signal-caller made a leap from year one to year two and the expectation is that he makes another massive jump with another offseason in the program.

Maiava chose to forgo a weak quarterback draft class, one in which he would assuredly be one of the top names, and return to school. It’s projected to be a much deeper class next spring, but Maiava could certainly play his way into the mix but he’s going to have to do it with a new crop of pass-catchers.

Jayden Maiava Showing Growth as a Leader

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium.

Gone are receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner. Jaden Richardson has exhausted his eligibility. His top tight end, Lake McRee, is off to the NFL and his second tight end, Walker Lyons, transferred to BYU.

It’s a lot of production out the door but through another door comes an abundance of young talent to pair with some returning players. Maiava understands it’s his responsibility as the quarterback and as the CEO of the team on the field, to bring all of these young players along and rather quickly.

If Maiava wants to take that next step, which would ultimately lead to the program taking a massive step in the right direction and possibility its first berth in the College Football Playoff, the way it gets done is maximizing the talent on the roster.

“We got a ton of new players that just joined our roster in January," said USC offensive coordinator Luke Huard. "I think the biggest thing that Jayden has done different from previous offseasons is he's taken these guys in and he's doing a lot of meetings with these guys. He's obviously played a lot of football snaps here at USC. And particularly with some of our perimeter players, some of our younger receivers, transfer receivers and younger tight ends, he's done a great job building a group thread.

“They're watching tape on their own and going through plays. He's taking them out of the field and walk-throughs. He's taking a huge leadership jump from that role and understands that we got some really good, young, talented dudes that just joined our roster and we got practice here pretty soon. He's got a tremendous sense of urgency that you just feel from him right now," he continued.

“Every single day that we're we're in this building, we have an opportunity to grow and get better. I thought he's done a really good job thus far of getting to know some of these new teammates and spend time with these guys in meeting rooms, away from the building, and just building these relationships and connecting and continuing to unify our roster.”

It’s been a common theme amongst the program, emphasizing the mental side of the game, being smart about the preparation. The talent will shine but before they can get there, Maiava is focusing on the details on and off the field.

Uber-Talented Group of Newcomers

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium.

NC State transfer receiver Terrell Anderson figures to be a plug-and-play starter. He was the Trojans lone transfer portal addition at the position. Anderson has proven production at the Power Four level after a breakout sophomore season for the Wolfpack in 2025.

A big reason for USC not being incredibly active to replace their star receivers is because of the young talent they added in the 2026 class. Four-star recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley and Luc Weaver and three-star Ja’Myron Baker are on campus right now, all ready to contribute in year one.

Same goes for five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star Josiah Jefferson, the No. 1 ranked JUCO tight end. USC added Wisconsin transfer Tucker Ashcraft in the portal to retool its tight end room.

Boobie Feaster, the No. 4 ranked receiver in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, will join the room in the summer, as will three-star Roderick Tezeno. How deep the receiver rotation goes next season could solely be based on the number of freshmen receivers that are ready to play this fall.

Tanook Hines Leads Returning Production

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome.

Tanook Hines is the big returner after he finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards, behind Lemon and Lane, during his true freshman season. His connection with Maiava is strong.

His ascension was evident by two games of 140-plus receiving yards in the Trojans final three contest. It’s big shoes to fill, but Hines and Anderson step into the role of Lemon and Lane for Maiava.

Zacharyus Williams, Corey Simms and Romero Ison are vying for a spot in the rotation. Williams was part of the rotational last season until into an injury in early September 2024 kept him out until late November. Simms saw action in all 13 games but primarily on special teams. He only took 21 offensive snaps and Ison appeared in one game.

Redshirt freshman tight end Nela Tupou saw action in four games, including playing the most snaps at the position in the Alamo Bowl. Carson Tabaracci saw action in 10 games.

