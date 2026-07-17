USC Recruit Quentin Hale Pulls Back Curtain on Nike NIL Deal in Exclusive Interview

USC four-star receiver commit Quentin Hale is heading into his senior season at Corona Centennial (Calif.) and is already building an impressive name, image and likeness profile.

Hale’s agent, Josh Stupin of Fortune Sports Group, secured him a deal to join Nike’s high school NIL class. This news comes after USC Athletics agreed to a 10-year extension of their all-sport partnership with Nike through 2036 on Tuesday. USC and Nike have been in partnership since the 1990s. Hale looked up to several Nike athletes growing up and now he’s part of the family.

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Quentin Hale | USC Trojans on SI

“It’s a dream come true being part of that,” Hale said. “I feel like I’m elite and now other people see me as that now too, so it feels good for sure.”

The local star has put together an impressive offseason, which included shining at The Opening Finals at the Nike Headquarters in Oregon last month. A deal with Nike marks a significant milestone in Hale’s growing NIL portfolio as one of the premier recruits in the 2027 class before he enrolls at Southern Cal.

Nike announced the signing of eight new collegiate football players on Thursday that features star Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, Texas receiver Cam Coleman and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, and 11 elite high school recruits in the 2027 and 2028 class, including Hale.

“If you're part of something like this, you’re the best of the best,” Hale said.

USC’s 2027 Recruiting Class

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic athlete and USC Trojans commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Hale, the No. 50 overall prospect and No. 9 receiver according to 247Sports, is one of the headliners in the Trojans 2027 recruiting class. He is one three commits ranked inside the top 50, which includes Greenwich County Day (Conn.) five-star edge Mekai Brown and San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, who is also represented by Fortune Sports Group.

Fa’alave-Johnson, the No. 1 athlete according to every outlet, is a building quite the off-the-field portfolio himself inking NIL partnerships with Adidas and Kia Group.

USC has a recruiting class that features 14 commits, a much smaller class than the 34 recruits they signed in their No. 1 class in 2026. However, Hale says they are “building something special” as he and Fa’alave-Johnson are a big part of the Trojans continuing to stack local talent and establish themselves as the preeminent recruiting force in California.

Getting Acclimated to USC This Summer

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hale took his official visit in late May, which gave him opportunity to bond with 11 other commits in the Trojans 2027 class.

The following week, Hale officially shutdown his recruitment. He spent multiple days on campus in June and was able to workout with the Trojans coaching staff and fellow four-star receiver commit Roye Oliver III to continue get acclimated with the program.

“It's like a mini practice, to be honest,” Hale said. “Them getting me ready so when I go there, I'm not just running anything. I know what they want to see, I know what they want already.”

Hale has already gotten to work on recruiting local 2028 prospects and his pitch to them has been simple.

"If they want to ball, stay home," Hale said. "They got hometown heroes everywhere. If you want to represent your city, come through."

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