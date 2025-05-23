Why USC Trojans 5-Star Recruit RJ Sermons Reclassified To 2025
Five-star cornerback recruit RJ Sermons is reclassifying to 2025 and enrolling early for the USC Trojans. Sermons was previously ranked as the No. 1 player at his position in the 2026 recruiting class by On3 and will offer immediate support to the Trojans.
The Rancho Cucamonga High School standout becomes the 25th member of USC’s 2025 class, giving coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans another significant addition to a group that already features five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and elite defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.
Sermons verbally committed to USC in December, picking the Trojans over Oregon, Notre Dame, and several other national programs. After two months of discussion with his family, he made the final decision to reclassify in early May.
This is no easy decision for a high school athlete and student. It's a significant change to his lifestyle and propels him into a world filled with pressure and expectations. But Sermons seems up for the challenge.
“I am extremely excited and ready to get to work with the Trojan family,” Sermons told On3.
He said the decision was motivated by the chance to develop under USC’s coaching staff and begin learning at the college level.
“It’s time to take the next step on my journey and continue to chase greatness,” he said.
The move also continues a family legacy. Sermons’ father, Rodney, once played for USC. Now the younger Sermons is eager to follow that path and make his own mark.
Sermons is one of the fastest recruits in the country. He clocked a 10.36-second 100-meter dash earlier this year. That speed, along with his physicality and instincts, gives him a real chance to compete for early playing time.
He plans to arrive on campus in July and will participate in summer workouts and fall camp. With his addition, USC’s 2025 class gets even stronger. Sermons was once the headliner of USC’s 2026 class. Now, after reclassifying, he’s part of a 2025 group that continues to rise in national rankings.
USC’s 2025 class was ranked No. 15 nationally by On3 before Sermons’ reclassification. His enrollment gives the Trojans another elite player who could contribute immediately, bolstering a roster that aims to compete for Big Ten and national titles.
The Trojans continue to build momentum in recruiting, with the 2026 class ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports with 27 commits so far. USC general manager Chad Bowden promised a record-setting haul upon his hiring, and the program appears on track to deliver on that promise.
While USC’s 2026 class features a strong defensive back group, including five cornerbacks committed, there remains interest in adding a top-tier safety like five-star Jett Washington of Las Vegas to maintain balance in the secondary.
As USC bolsters both current and future classes, the early arrival of a player of Sermons’ caliber signals the program’s aggressive approach to building a championship roster under Riley.