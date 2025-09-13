USC Trojans Ramping Up Recruiting Activity In Future Classes, Targeting In-State Recruits
With a majority of the focus of the 2026 recruiting class locked in, the USC Trojans have been slowly turning their attention to the 2027 cycle. Safe to say, there's a long way until the 2028 recruiting cycle comes to the forefront of the college football world.
However, the USC Trojans have began reaching out to some of the top prospects in the 2028 cycle including four-star offensive tackle Lance Ciechanowski.
Trojans Reaching Out To Sophomore Phenom
Ciechanowski spoke with Rivals about his recruitment, which began booming after a standout freshman season at Sierra Canyon.
“We just got started talking,” Ciechanowski said. “We talked a little bit in the spring with coach Nua and I just connected with coach (Zach) Hanson, the O-line coach. They’ve been sending me great feedback and good messages.”
Although USC has yet to offer the four-star recruit, the Trojans remain a team to watch in Ciechanowski's recruitment. With USC shifting their recruiting strategy to prioritizing the top in-state talent, he could become a legitimate priority for the Trojans sooner than later.
The California native is ranked as the No. 9 offensive tackle and No. 81 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. Ciechanowski is the second-highest ranked offensive tackle in California, one spot behind four-star recruit King Pitts. He holds offers from Texas, Arizona State, and Minnesota among others.
Offensive Line Targets
USC has only offered two offensive linemen in the 2028 recruiting cycle. The only offensive tackle they have offered in the cycle is three-star recruit Jeremiah McGowan. He is the top-ranked offensive lineman in North Carolina and is ranked as the No. 17 offensive tackle and No. 274 player in the country according to Rivals' Industry Ranking.
Four-star interior offensive lineman Elisha Mueller is the other lineman the Trojans have offered. Mueller is the No. 2 interior offensive lineman and is the No. 37 player in the country. He is one of the most sought-after players in the cycle with 18 offers.
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted to Land Elite Quarterback Recruit
MORE: Reasons Why USC Trojans Wide Receiver Makai Lemon Deserves More National Attention
MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster Reveals Reason For Reclassifying in High School
MORE: USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Early Quarterback Rating Proving Lincoln Riley Right
MORE: Prominent College Football Analyst Advocates For USC Trojans, Top-25 Ranking
USC's 2028 Targets
Keeping with the in-state theme, one of USC's top targets in the cycle regardless of position is five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou. He holds 29 offers and will easily break 30 by the time he signs in a few years. Fakatou is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 4 player in the country according to Rivals' Industry Ranking.
Faktou has been projected by Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine to land with USC. It gives the Trojans a 38 percent chance to land the Alaska native.
Four-star safety Pole Moala is a top defensive back recruit for the Trojans. He attends nearby Leuzinger and is ranked as the No. 4 safety in the country. Rivals' RPM pegs USC as the early favorite in Moala's recruitment.