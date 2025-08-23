USC Trojans Predicted To Land Top Defensive Line Recruit Over Notre Dame
After reeling in one of the top 2026 recruiting classes, the USC Trojans' momentum hasn't slowed down as they are in the driver's seat for one of the best prospects in the 2028 recruiting cycle.
Four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou is a top target for the Trojans, but they are facing some heavy pressure from Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes for Fakatou's services.
Trojans Predicted To Land Top Prospect
Adam Gorney of Rivals made his early predictions for some of the top prospects in the 2028 recruiting cycle and predicted the Trojans landing Fakatou over the Fighting Irish and Buckeyes.
"One thing to consider: USC is making a run at the Orange (Calif.) Lutheran standout and his family just moved a couple months ago from Anchorage to California. If Fakatou can be around those close to him and play for the Trojans with a big NIL contract, that might be too tempting to pass up although Notre Dame and Ohio State are absolutely pushing," Gorney said.
The No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 3 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Fakatou is the top in-state recruit for the Trojans. He holds a staggering 29 offers as he enters his sophomore season at Orange Lutheran.
Although it isn't until a couple of years from now until Fakatou signs, the Trojans remain as the favorites for the four-star prospect. Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine agrees with Gorney's predictions and gives USC a 38 percent chance of landing Fakatou.
Notre Dame isn't too far behind for the highly-touted defensive lineman. The RPM gives the Fighting Irish a fighting chance to land Fakatou with a 17 percent chance of landing him. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman has out-recruited the Trojans at time while recruiting in Southern California, especially for defensive prospects.
Most recently, Freeman landed four-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Viliamu-Asa was the top-ranked linebacker in California and was considered a priority for the Trojans, who ultimately lost out to the Fighting Irish.
MORE: USC Trojans' Conflicting Rankings, Questions Surrounding Season Performance
MORE: USC Trojans Battling Miami Hurricanes, Texas Longhorns For Top Wide Receiver Recruit
MORE: USC Trojans' DJ Wingfield Receives Disappointing Update In NCAA Eligibility Dispute
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Prediction: Big Ten Dark Horse Contenders?
USC Continuing To Recruit Top California Talent
USC has been active in their pursuit of landing the top in-state recruits following the hire of general manager Chad Bowden in January. 17 of their 32 commits in the 2026 recruiting cycle hail from the Golden State.
Fakatou is the top ranked player in the California for the 2028 recruiting cycle. The No 3 player in the state according to 247Sports rankings, four-star offensive lineman Elisha Muller, is also on the Trojans' radar.
In the 2027 recruiting cycle, USC has been linked to four-star defensive back Duvay Williams. He is ranked as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 18 player in the country. The 247Sports Staff Projection put in a prediction in favor of the Trojans in Williams' recruitment.