Early signing day on Dec. 2 is fast approaching, and USC is preparing to sign another impressive recruiting class.

Four-star cornerback commits Danny Lang and Aaryn “J.O.” Washington are two prized recruits in the 2027 class. The two of them were back on campus Wednesday as the Trojans prepare to square off against UCLA in the crosstown rivalry on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

They arrived around 10 a.m. and did not leave until 5:30 p.m. Lang and Washington ate breakfast at the facility, took part in meetings and watched practice. The two defensive backs are set to enroll at the turn of the new year to take part in winter workouts and spring practice.

When Chad Bowden was hired as the Trojans general manager in January of last year, he changed everything about their recruiting approach, particularly after recruits committed.

He implemented a no-visit policy for commits that has helped USC keep each of its last two recruiting classes intact. And everything is about getting their commits acclimated to their new environment and with their future teammates before officially enrolling on campus so they can hit the ground running. The 2026 class was the first do it and it has paid dividends this fall.

The formula is simple. Keep bringing the commits back on campus in the spring, summer and fall, especially the ones that are in Southern California because of their close proximity.

South Florida Express general manager Stafon Dirt and 2027 USC cornerback commits Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington | @_CoachDirt

Washington, who previously starred at Mater Dei (Calif.) with Lang before transferring to IMG Academy (Fla.) for his senior season, has routinely returned home since becoming the Trojans first commit in the 2027 class back in January.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

He worked out with cornerback coach Trovon Reed multiple times in the summer. Lang lives close to campus and is frequently around the program. The two of them also won a high school national championship in 2024 with four USC freshman in tight end Mark Bowman, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and linebacker Shaun Scott.

On game days, think of the commits as players that are on the injured list, rather than someone on a traditional visit. Pregame, they're on the field with their position units and postgame, they're in the locker room with the team in a capacity as if they were already on the roster.

Lang has been at almost every home game this fall. He and Washington recently attended the Trojans win over Maryland on Nov. 21. Lang left the field with his dad and Reed, while wearing a USC letterman jacket.

Signing Day Emotions

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 four-star cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Signing Day can be an emotional day for recruits and their families as they fulfill a lifelong dream of being able to play college football.

“Man, really, I'm excited. Truly blessed,” Lang said. “It's a moment I've been waiting for all my life. A moment I've dreamed about, it's finally here. I'm just gonna cherish it to the fullest.”

Washington also expressed gratitude for the major milestone in his life.

“First things first. Just want to give it to God and want to do it for my family who helped me get here," Washington said. “And then just have fun because I've been doing this all my life and I've been working for it so long and it's here, so I got to take full advantage of it and just take it in. Be a game changer, and I'm just gonna put on for USC.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.