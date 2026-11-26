USC Trojans Recruits Make Waves in CIF Southern Section Championship
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Corona Centennial and St. John Bosco, two of California’s premier programs, will square off in the CIF Southern Section Division I Championship at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 27.
The highly anticipated matchup will feature a pair of USC Trojans commits in the 2027 class and several recruiting targets in the 2028 and 2029 classes.
USC Commits in Action at the Coliseum
Centennial four-star receiver and USC commit Quentin Hale leads a high-powered offense that hung 45 points on Mater Dei in the quarterfinals and 42 on Sierra Canyon, which is flooded with Power Four talent on defense, in the semifinals.
Hale caught six passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns against Mater Dei and six receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown against Sierra Canyon.
The 6-3, 195-pound receiver is a matchup problem because of his size, speed and route running ability. The No. 66 overall prospect according to 247Sports is one of prized recruits in the Trojans 2027 recruiting class.
Hale is one of several commits ranked inside the top 100 overall prospects that is set to sign with USC on Dec. 2.
Centennial is looking to write a different ending to their season this season after suffering a 42-7 blowout loss to Santa Margarita, who was powered by Trojans freshman receiver Trent Mosley in last year’s championship game. Mosley finished with 299 receiving yards on 10 catches and four scores.
Three-star linebacker and USC commit Josiah Poyer leads a stingy Bosco defense. In a pair of rematches against Trinity League foes Orange Lutheran and Santa Margarita, Bosco has surrendered a total of two points.
In a pair of rematches against Trinity League foes Orange Lutheran and Santa Margarita, Bosco has surrendered a total of two points.
Poyer has helped solidify the Trojans' recruiting pipeline with the Trinity League. He is one of four commits from the powerhouse conference, which also includes Mater Dei four-star cornerback Danny Lang, Servite four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder and three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade.
USC Recruiting Targets in Action
Centennial 2028 three-star running Malaki Davis headlines USC targets that will be in action on Friday night.
Davis has been sensational in the playoffs. He carried the ball nine times for 91 yards and a touchdown against Mater Dei. And against Sierra Canyon, he carried the ball 16 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns against Sierra Canyon.
Davis has been to Southern Cal at least five times this calendar year since receiving an offer in January and has a great relationship with running back coach Anthony Jones.
Bosco 2028 four-star interior offensive lineman Elisha Mueller is another high-priority target for the Trojans. Mueller has attended a couple of games this fall. He and Davis were most recently at the Coliseum to watch USC upset then-No. 2 Ohio State on Oct. 31.
Bosco safeties Darnell Lacy and Kingston Fatu, and receiver Kuika Moaalii, are three 2029 recruits to keep an eye on. Fatu’s cousin is 2027 five-star USC commit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson.
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Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.Follow khollowell_