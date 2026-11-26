Corona Centennial and St. John Bosco, two of California’s premier programs, will square off in the CIF Southern Section Division I Championship at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 27.

The highly anticipated matchup will feature a pair of USC Trojans commits in the 2027 class and several recruiting targets in the 2028 and 2029 classes.

USC Commits in Action at the Coliseum

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Quentin Hale | USC Trojans on SI

Centennial four-star receiver and USC commit Quentin Hale leads a high-powered offense that hung 45 points on Mater Dei in the quarterfinals and 42 on Sierra Canyon, which is flooded with Power Four talent on defense, in the semifinals.

Hale caught six passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns against Mater Dei and six receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown against Sierra Canyon.

The 6-3, 195-pound receiver is a matchup problem because of his size, speed and route running ability. The No. 66 overall prospect according to 247Sports is one of prized recruits in the Trojans 2027 recruiting class.

Hale is one of several commits ranked inside the top 100 overall prospects that is set to sign with USC on Dec. 2.

Centennial is looking to write a different ending to their season this season after suffering a 42-7 blowout loss to Santa Margarita, who was powered by Trojans freshman receiver Trent Mosley in last year’s championship game. Mosley finished with 299 receiving yards on 10 catches and four scores.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries for a first down as he breaks a tackle by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Ricardo Cooper Jr. (25) and forced out of bounds by defensive back Lavain Scruggs (2)in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Unit ed Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Three-star linebacker and USC commit Josiah Poyer leads a stingy Bosco defense. In a pair of rematches against Trinity League foes Orange Lutheran and Santa Margarita, Bosco has surrendered a total of two points.

In a pair of rematches against Trinity League foes Orange Lutheran and Santa Margarita, Bosco has surrendered a total of two points.

Poyer has helped solidify the Trojans' recruiting pipeline with the Trinity League. He is one of four commits from the powerhouse conference, which also includes Mater Dei four-star cornerback Danny Lang, Servite four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder and three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade.

USC Recruiting Targets in Action

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Centennial 2028 three-star running Malaki Davis headlines USC targets that will be in action on Friday night.

Davis has been sensational in the playoffs. He carried the ball nine times for 91 yards and a touchdown against Mater Dei. And against Sierra Canyon, he carried the ball 16 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns against Sierra Canyon.

Davis has been to Southern Cal at least five times this calendar year since receiving an offer in January and has a great relationship with running back coach Anthony Jones.

Bosco 2028 four-star interior offensive lineman Elisha Mueller is another high-priority target for the Trojans. Mueller has attended a couple of games this fall. He and Davis were most recently at the Coliseum to watch USC upset then-No. 2 Ohio State on Oct. 31.

Bosco safeties Darnell Lacy and Kingston Fatu, and receiver Kuika Moaalii, are three 2029 recruits to keep an eye on. Fatu’s cousin is 2027 five-star USC commit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson.

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